Registration is now open for Princeton Ballet School’s 2021-2022 school year. In-person and virtual classes are available for children as young as age 3, in addition to an Open Division for adults. Beginners are welcome!
For details, please call 609-921-7758. Classes start September 9. Dancers with prior experience may call to schedule a placement class.
“Dancing is a wonderful activity for all ages and abilities: it develops healthy habits, builds self-confidence, and provides an important social connection with friends and peers,” explains School Director Aydmara Cabrera.
Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet, has studios in Princeton, Cranbury and at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Classes include ballet, character, contemporary dance, flamenco, pointe, and conditioning, in addition to several performance opportunities throughout the year.
Founded in 1954, Princeton Ballet School is recognized as one of the nation’s finest nonprofit dance schools. Its training philosophy, outstanding faculty, affiliation with a professional ballet company (American Repertory Ballet, now under the direction of world-renowned artist Ethan Stiefel), dedication to live music, and state-of-the-art facilities are just some of the features that make Princeton Ballet School unique.
“Classes encourage movement exploration and expressiveness while providing students with a strong technical foundation,” says Executive Director Julie Diana Hench. “Whether you want to dance recreationally and have a flexible schedule, or aspire to become a professional, Princeton Ballet School has a program that’s right for you.”
For more information, please visit arballet.org or call 609-921-7758.