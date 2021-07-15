The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature
The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) recently recognized Capital Health Cancer Center as an NPF Center for treating pancreatic cancer. After a rigorous audit, Capital Health earned this designation by demonstrating a focus on the multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer—treating the whole patient—with a goal of achieving the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life.
“Being named an NPF Center for the treatment of pancreatic cancer is a great honor for Capital Health, but it is even better news for patients who need our services,” said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center and a hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon.
“This designation is a result of the great work done by teams across disciplines at our Cancer Center every day and reaffirms Capital Health’s commitment to providing innovative, world-class care that is close to home for patients in Central New Jersey and surrounding regions.”
To earn recognition as an NPF Center, Capital Health met comprehensive standards developed by a task force of pancreatic cancer experts and patient advocates. The criteria includes having expert physicians in specialties such as gastroenterology, pancreas surgery, and interventional radiology, along with more patient-focused programs such as a pain management, behavioral health, and more.
Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, is the area’s most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by medical director Dr. Cataldo Doria.
At the Center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreatobiliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.
For more information, visit capitalhealth.org/cancer.