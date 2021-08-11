The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature
Dr. Sylvia Bolock, board certified in family medicine, is now seeing patients at Capital Health Primary Care — Ewing, a growing primary care practice in Mercer County.
Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Bolock is experienced in providing care for adolescents (ages 16 and older), adults and seniors. Patients who wish to schedule regular check-ups and follow-up visits to prevent illness or handle everyday medical needs can now schedule an appointment with Dr. Bolock at Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing, located at 1230 Parkway Avenue, Suite 203, Ewing, NJ 08628.
“It is an honor to join the Capital Health team in the effort to improve the health and well-being of community members in the greater Mercer, Bucks and Burlington county region,” said Dr. Bolock. “I look forward to meeting new patients, learning about their health and wellness goals and serving as a dedicated member of their health care team.”
Dr. Bolock earned her medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, New Jersey. She completed her family medicine residency at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, St. Luke’s Warren Hospital in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Bolock served as a family practice physician at Geisinger Medical Group for more than 20 years.
Capital Health Primary Care — Ewing consists of a highly skilled team of board certified physicians, including Dr. Carolyn Gaulker, Dr. Robert Hogan, Dr. Paul Pierrot, Dr. Tara VanHise and Dr. Eric Williams, in addition to Dr. Sylvia Bolock, who are committed to supporting patients as a member of their health care team as they embark on the path to better health.
As part of Capital Health Medical Group, a network of more than 500 physicians and other clinicians who offer primary and specialty care, Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing offers easy access to experienced specialists and the most advanced care in the region at nearby Capital Health hospitals.
If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Bolock or another experienced physician on the Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing team, call 609-883-5454 or visit capitalhealth.org/ewing.