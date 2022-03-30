At Y camp, kids can enjoy a summer full of fun, friends and new adventures while they develop skills, confidence and a greater sense of purpose.
With 50 acres of outdoor space, the largest pool in Mercer County, fun activities ranging from Sports to STEM, energetic staff and daily special events the Sawmill Day Camp is the ideal environment for campers to find their spark, find their sense of wonder, find their adventure, find their friends and FIND THEIR FUN 2022!
• Find Their Spark.
Y camp is a place where kids can develop skills, confidence and new friendships. While camp is a summer rite of passage for kids to play outdoors and learn to swim, they are unknowingly rewarded with personal development skills by participating in their favorite activities and by trying activities they have never tried before. In general, they will leave camp with a stronger sense of identity and a better idea of what they love, which may help them in the classroom, in their relationships and to choose a career path in the future.
• Find Their Sense of Wonder.
Kids get to discover all the wonders of the outdoors while making friends and forming memories that will last a lifetime. A recent UK study commissioned by the National Trust found that children spend 50% less time playing outside that their parents did. Kids say they aren’t interested, they lack access and are uncomfortable outside (bugs, heat, etc.). Indoors, they’re growing more and more attached to a digital existence and further detached from the natural world. Camp provides kids the perfect opportunity to see what they’ve been missing in the great outdoors.
• Find Their Adventure.
Summer is a time for kids to explore new things and expand the limits of their imagination. At Y summer day camp, every day is a new adventure! Creativity can’t be stifled at camp because campers don’t have to worry about getting a failing grade. By limiting this kind of restriction, kids can let their creativity flow.
• Find Their Friends and Fun.
At Y day camp, your kids will make new friends and have tons of fun as they explore new adventures each day. Camp is a social center away from home and school where kids learn to work with each other and adult mentors, build relationships and manage conflict.
Children look at camp as a fun way to spend the summer in the sun and splashing in the pool, but parents understand that camp allows kids to reap many life benefits that will follow them through their lives long after the sun has set on their summer camp days.
We have worked hard to plan an exciting summer full of arts and crafts, music, sing-a-longs, science lab and dance to soccer, basketball, gaga, volleyball, swimming, fun special events and so much more! Our Coordinators are college graduates who are working professionals in the fields of education and child development. And, our counselors are second to none, having had extensive training to welcome your children for the summer. For more information, visit hamiltonymca.org/camp.