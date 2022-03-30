Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 51F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.