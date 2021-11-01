The Hamilton Area YMCA was born of a need to serve children and families in the community and 70 years on, they’re still doing that, and so much more.
Led by their history-making Female CEO, Diana Zita, the inclusive organization accomplishes its mission through programs that nurture the potential of young people, improve individual health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back to the community and support our neighbors.
Over the last 70 years, the Y has transformed from a small organization providing programming, summer camp and child care at sites including schools and churches to an organization of nearly 12,000 members (pre-pandemic). The organization has two facilities — the JKR Branch in the center of Hamilton and the Sawmill Branch in the more rural Yardville area of town – and, has expanded and adjusted its program offerings over the last seven decades to ensure that they consistently serve the ever-changing needs of the community.
Some of the programs the Hamilton Area YMCA offers are timeless, the things that our community will always need, such as:
• Child Care
• Swim Lessons
• Summer Camp
• Group Exercise Classes
• Wellness Center
• Youth Sports
In recent years, the Hamilton Area YMCA has expanded to ensure that they reach every member of the community. This led to the creation of programs that address friends and neighbors with specific health or developmental needs:
• Diverse Abilities programming for children and adults
• Healthy Living programs for those living with chronic illness
These programs demonstrate The Ys commitment to ensuring the impact of their mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility is felt throughout all parts of Central New Jersey.
As a non-profit organization, the Hamilton Area YMCA relies on the support of the community to do its mission work. The Y enjoys partnerships with a variety of local businesses, corporations and foundations and raises funds through their annual giving campaign and special events held throughout the year.
If you would like to learn more about the Hamilton Area YMCA, these programs and so much more, visit the organizations website at hamiltonymca.org.