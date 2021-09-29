Radiology Affiliates Imaging has been here for you for more than 50 years, and we will continue to be here for you when you need us most. Today more than ever before, we know health should never be taken for granted. If the pandemic caused you to postpone your screening and diagnostic studies now is the time to make yourself a priority once again and schedule those exams.
Screening exams are an important part of keeping you and your family members healthy. Early detection has always been and remains key to diagnosis, treatment, and survival. RAI offers several screening studies to referring physicians and their patients. These include Coronary Calcium Score, CT Lung Cancer Screening, 3D Mammography, and Bone Density (DEXA). Preventative screening can provide physicians with valuable information before symptoms are present, which can then allow them the ability to successfully identify or control health issues. Annual screening studies can also turn worry into peace of mind for many patients, especially those who are high risk or have a family history of disease.
RAI continues to follow expert guidelines, including the American College of Radiology (ACR) and CDC recommendations, regarding infection control procedures. These precautions include face masks for both employees and patients, social distancing, screening patients for COVID 19 symptoms prior to arrival, and enhanced cleaning protocols.
RAI offers expertise in all areas of imaging for all members of your family. Our board-certified subspecialty radiologists offer expertise in women’s imaging, interventional radiology, musculoskeletal and diagnostic radiology. Whether you need an MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammogram, or X-Ray we offer the latest in imaging technology and interpretation. In the last 50 years, RAI has earned our place amongst the largest and most respected radiology groups in our area. Our family is here for your family.
