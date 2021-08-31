Great Dance Instruction in a State-of-the-Art Studio
How do you make a great dance academy even greater? Create a premier space where dancers, performers, and dreamers can soar even further. The Central New Jersey Ballet Theatre has done just that and is proud to announce the 2021-2022 season at its state-of-the-art location at 221 Broad Street, Florence.
This year CNJBT will be offering Elf the Musical, The Nutcracker and much more on top of classes in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, preschool dance and tap! Ages 2 1/2 and up! All levels!
CNJBT also features Master instructors from national-level companies from Philadelphia and New York! For the levels offered CNJBT is the LEAST EXPENSIVE in the area! Last year our master teachers were Pennsylvania Ballet principals Sterling Baca and Lillian DiPiazza, some of the best dancers in the country!
Owner and Artistic Director Alisha Cardenas expresses the excitement that the new space has created. “The 4,500-square-foot space, in Florence, allows us to expand and improve our programs and still be local to our core community of Bordentown, Chesterfield, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Trenton, Princeton, Burlington Township and City, Yardville, Mount Laurel, Mount Holly, and Columbus. We are in the heart of town and now have a 4,500-square-foot room that can be opened into a state-of-the-art performance space. The studio is convenient to both the NJ Turnpike, I-295, Highway 206, Highway 130, and the Pennsylvania state line via the Turnpike Bridge.
“There will be something offered for everyone! Our new facility is dedicated to my late mother, who was my inspiration, naming it the Christine Cardenas Center for Performing Arts Education. She encouraged so many artists, dancers, and dreamers,” says Cardenas. “We are particularly proud to have one of the area’s only professional-quality sprung dance floors. Our school is the largest for social distance.”
CNJBT is also registering for fall dance!
For more information and to register call the CNJBT at 609-424-3192 or visit www.cnjballet.com.