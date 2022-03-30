The Watershed Academy for High Schools Students offers five-day sessions of intensive study. The sessions explore a different environmental issue including stream science, clean water, green architecture, climate change and more!
Academy students learn from experts in various subjects to help design solutions to real-world problems. Students gain valuable field experience and have the opportunity to try out different careers.
In this summer’s Stream Science and Clean Water sessions, our Watershed scientists and educators will lead the students through a variety of lessons on water quality as well as explore current threats to clean water. The students will conduct field research and present their findings in a presentation or poster session.
During our Green Architecture week, students will learn from award-winning architects Michael Farewell and Jason Kliwinski. Students will design their own environmentally friendly structures for a hypothetical client. They will study the features of the Watershed Institute’s LEED-Platinum certified building and visit a sustainably designed building in Lambertville.
Our Environmental Advocacy session and Water and Climate session are new options this summer. During the Environmental Advocacy session, students will explore a local climate issue and advocate for policies that address climate change. They will meet with policy makers and find out how decisions are made at the local and state levels. The students will design an advocacy campaign on an issue they are passionate about to create a possible solution.
Our Water and Climate Academy will be presented in collaboration with Princeton University’s High Meadows Environmental Institute (HMEI). Students will meet with Princeton University researchers and learn about their efforts in fields of climate resilience and clean water. The week includes a visit to the labs at HMEI.
All of the Academy sessions are open to high school students in grades 9 -12. They take place at The Watershed Institute in Pennington and use our Watershed Center and 950-acre Watershed Reserve as a living laboratory. Each session includes at least one off-site trip.
Please visit our website https://thewatershed.org/academy/ for more information and to register. We have a limited number of scholarships available for qualified students.
Also coming up are several events for all ages including:
Flashlight Egg Hunt Friday April 8, 7:30 p.m. – Join us after dark, bring your flashlight and search the field for over 1000 colored eggs. Arrive at 7:30 for photos with the bunny and heady out to the field for the 8 p.m. start. Bring your boots!
H2O Quest: Alien Invaders May 14, 10 a.m. – All of the scientists have left the lab. They left a mysterious message claiming aliens are taking over the Watershed Reserve. We need children to help track down scientists and learn what is happening. Part treasure hunt, part nature hike and plenty of imaginative fun.
Learn more and find more great events and programs at thewatershed.org.