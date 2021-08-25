Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, Inc. at McCorristin Campus is a pre-K through 12th grade not-for-profit Independent school in Hamilton. The Academy has been leading the way since 1962 with outstanding academics, championship sports teams, and a safe, positive, nurturing environment where every student can grow and succeed.
Outstanding Quality Pre-K through 12 Education. At Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, Inc., our students excel. Classes are sized to allow teachers to provide individualized attention and support. The upper school graduation and college acceptance rate is routinely 100 percent. The average amount of college scholarships/grants extended that graduates receive range from $50-$70K per student. The Academy also offers a challenging college preparatory program, award-winning robotics & STEM program, a state-of-the-art computer lab, outstanding athletic programs, the opportunity to receive college credits while still enrolled as a high school student, and for those students interested in pursuing a trade or craft, vocational education is offered through the Mercer County Technical Schools.
Be an ‘Iron Mike’ for a Day. Interested students are encouraged to come visit the Academy and be an ‘Iron Mike’ for a Day. You’ll get the chance to shadow a current TCPA Student Ambassador, attend classes together, interact with teachers and students, and gain valuable exposure to other facets of daily activities, course work, and life at TCPA.
TCPA Commitment and Dedication. TCPA is dedicated and committed to inspiring excellence and changing lives forever. It is our mission to provide an outstanding, safe, empowering, and nurturing learning experience and vital services for all young people by promoting innovative proven teaching methods and technologies. We also embrace service, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance for all. We are proud of our history, we are proud of our students, and we are excited to educate future generations at Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, Inc., for many years to come.
“lt’s a Great Day to be an Iron Mike!”
* “Project Lead the Way” STEM curriculum for grades K-12
* Academic programs to meet the needs of all students including advanced courses and vocational training
* Opportunity to earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities
* Blended Learning Environment - World Language and Advanced Placement Courses Online
* Robust technology, 1:1 student to laptop ratio
* Innovative, modern learning areas and makerspaces
* FIRST Robotics program participants High School
* Esports League participants
* Full range of fine arts, elective courses and extracurricular activities
* Award-winning athletic programs
* Located on 64 beautiful acres in Hamilton Township
To start your journey at TCPA, go to www.TrentonCatholicPrep.org for more information. Also, please feel free to schedule a visit at our beautiful school located at 175 Leonard Avenue, Hamilton, NJ 08610. All are welcome! Enrollment and registration are open now. Contact the Upper School at 609-586-3705 and the Lower School at 609-586-5888.
Iron Mikes Strong! Family Forever!
TCPA Needs You! Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, Inc. is a New Jersey 501(c)3 not-for-profit Corporation. Please check out and donate to IronMikesFund.com. Your generous tax-deductible donation will go directly to the school. TCPA is also looking for additional worldwide sponsors, partners, donors, and philanthropists to assist with daily operating costs. To join the best school team today, reach out and email them at savetca2@gmail.com. Please Adopt Our School today to support, encourage and celebrate diversity, inclusion and outstanding academics for students attending Pre-K through 12. We appreciate and need your ongoing support. Thank you for your consideration.
Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, Inc. Leading the way since 1962 with outstanding academics, STEM education, athletics,100% graduation rate, championship “Iron Mikes” sports teams and providing a safe home where every student can grow and succeed. Join our school family! Go to TrentonCatholicPrep.org for more information.