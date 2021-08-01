A Triumphant Reopening — and a New Beginning
After shutting down at the beginning of the pandemic and remaining closed well into 2021, Triumph Brewery reopened its 138 Nassau Street brewpub in early July.
The restaurant is operating on a reduced schedule for the summer, open only for late afternoon drinks and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The menu has also been streamlined, with choices of four “small plates” and ten “large plates,” including two salads, four burger and sandwich options, and four entrees.
But the more exciting news for fans of the 26-year-old establishment is the announcement that construction has finally begun on its new space at the former Post Office in Palmer Square.
Triumph first announced its intention to move into the Post Office space in 2016, and after navigating complications related to easements and preservation of historic elements of the structure, plans for the 300-seat restaurant were approved in 2017. But permitting delays and a global pandemic postponed the start of construction to earlier this year.
In a recent post on its social media accounts, Triumph announced “Construction has started …
… on the old Princeton post office in Palmer Square. While construction will last well into 2022, we will continue to operate our present location (138 Nassau Street) just as we have for the last 26 years. We do not have an exact transfer/opening date for the post office, but please know we’re ahead of schedule.”
Triumph is documenting its progress on a new Instagram account, @triumph_postoffice.
New Restaurant Brings Positive Vibes to Nassau Street
Skip the cruise — for a taste of the Caribbean one need travel no further than Nassau Street, where Positive Vybz Island Grill celebrated its grand opening in late July.
The restaurant is the latest to occupy the space at 182 Nassau Street that has hosted a number of short-lived establishments since the Carousel Diner closed in 2011 after 56 years in the spot. The space had been vacant since the Indian restaurant Spice Grill closed amid the pandemic.
Positive Vybz, which was previously located in Somerset, serves jerk and curry chicken and goat, sweet yams, and other Caribbean specialties in addition to offering live music.
The restaurant is BYOB and is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.