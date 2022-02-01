Connie Cruser is a self-taught artist who resides in Hamilton. Being self-taught may be the hardest way to learn but the results are usually very different than most others. While she uses many different media, I am drawn to her works with rolled paper that create a colorful relief with a natural texture. This technique is called paper quilling, and there are hand tools to help curl and twirl the paper strips. These works are bright, fun and obviously take some time to create.
How did you get started in art?
About 7 years ago, I wanted to have a portrait of my beloved dog that had passed away. I never studied art but I decided to try and do a drawing of him. I started out with my favorite photo of him and after many hours of practice and patience, I completed my first colored pencil portrait and since then, I created many more.
You use a lot of different media. Why?
I enjoy doing pencil dog portraits, paper quilled mosaics, recycled art and digital art. I think I use a lot of different media because I’m self-taught and my interests and skills keep evolving. With each piece I make, I discover something new about myself and my abilities.
Which is your favorite media or technique?
Lately, I’ve been focusing on mixed media art. Creating paper quilled mosaics has become my favorite passion. Most of my recent pieces are a little larger and I use an acrylic paint for a complimentary background. It’s very time consuming to individually cut, curl and shape each paper strip but I love that it brings a delicate 3D look to a composition.
Who are your influences and favorite artists?
My favorite artist is Yulia Brodskaya. She is a highly regarded paper artist and illustrator. Over the last decade, she has brought world attention to quilling-based paper art.
What fight/struggle do you have regarding your art?
Since my mixed media mosaics have gotten larger and I’ve been creating more, my struggle has been with not having a good work space. Recently, I have been cleaning out an area in a spare room to be dedicated for my art making.
How often do you work on your art making?
How often I work on art sometimes depends on how many upcoming exhibits there are or if I’m working on a piece for a client. The whole process to create a mixed media paper mosaic may take me a few hours a day for a few weeks to complete one piece.
What is your Dream Project, where cost, time, material etc are not a hindrance?
My first art piece was a colored pencil drawing of my dog. For my Dream Project, I would like to combine my love for animals and art and create a type of “Memory” piece. It would be a collection of manipulated photos of my past pets and paper quilled artwork.
Where can we see your work? Are any exhibitions coming up?
Currently my work is included in West Windsor Arts Council “Off the Wall.” This exhibit is held online as well as in the Whole World Arts located in the Princeton Market Fair. Also two of my Digital Imagery pieces were recently selected by Hopewell Valley Arts Council, as Day 12 of their “12 Days of Art”. The exhibit can be seen on their Facebook page and as a slideshow on their website.
What is most fun about being an artist?
I have found being an artist is fun in many ways. It is fun being creative and having my work accepted into exhibits. The response that I’ve gotten has been very rewarding. But what I enjoy the most is attending the art receptions and having an opportunity to meet people and talk with other artists.
What is on the horizon?
I’m looking forward to participating in a number of upcoming art exhibits. West Windsor Arts Council will hold their “Gala & Art Auction” and their Member Show in the very near future. Also the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County will hold their “30 Days of Inspiration.” I have my own web-page filled with my artwork in their Member Gallery section.
Connie Cruser on Facebook: facebook.com/conniecruser.