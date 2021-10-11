Election 2021

This year, as every year, Community News brings you its coverage of local town council, town committee and school board elections.

Not every community will have contested elections this fall. In most cases, Community News focused its coverage on elections where voters have a choice among candidates on the ballot.

Click the links below to learn more about the candidates who are running and to read the answers they provided to our questionnaires:

Bordentown

2 committee seats in play in Bordentown Township election

Q&A: Bordentown Regional Board of Ed candidates

Ewing Township

4 running for 3 seats on Ewing school board

Hamilton Township

3 township council seats available in this year's election

7 candidates, 3 seats in play on Hamilton school board

Hopewell Township

3 candidates for 2 seats on Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education

Q&A with Democratic township committee candidate Uma Purandare

Lawrence Township

6 candidates, 3 open seats on Lawrence school board

Princeton

Meet the candidates for Princeton School Board

Robbinsville Township

Fried running upopposed for another term as mayor

3 running for 2 full-terms on Robbinsville Council; 1 unopposed to complete partial term

West Windsor-Plainsboro

Who will be mayor for the next 4 years in West Windsor?

2 running unopposed for 2 seats in WW-P school board

