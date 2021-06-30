More than a year after my first comments about COVID-19 in this space, I am thrilled to report our municipal building is fully open without capacity limits or face coverings required, Council meetings have returned to in-person attendance and our senior center opened its doors for activities for the first time in 462 days on June 21.
It’s been quite a journey.
I want to thank each and every one of residents. The past year was not easy, and there was a steep price to pay. Some paid with their lives, others with their livelihoods. Words cannot adequately express the deep appreciation we feel for Public Health Officer Jill Swanson.
From the very first positive test results to the last vaccine she helped schedule, Jill has been a calming presence and a steady beacon of hope for us all. Our first responders and healthcare workers have been there from the start, doing what they do best—helping those in crisis. Without the Robbinsville Township staff constantly being willing to help, at all hours of the day and in any situation, I honestly don’t think we would have gotten where we are as swiftly, or as efficiently.
This is an amazing town, and I am grateful to be part of it. Last but not least, enjoy your family and loved ones. Hug your friends and rejoice in all that you consider your “new normal.”
***
Please consider donating to this year’s State of Robbinsville Township/Pay it Forward event on Oct. 5 at The Stone Terrace by John Henry’s as we raise funds to help Township resident Kelly Breden purchase a service dog from Little Angels in Bartlett, New Hampshire.
Now 17 and classified as non-verbal autistic, Kelly is one of three individuals in New Jersey and among the 160 people around the world who suffer from the rare disease PACS 1—also known as Schuurs-Hoeijmakers syndrome. She is having increased difficulty with movement and is frequently subject to falling - often without warning. Following a long and painstaking process, Kelly was approved for the service dog. Thank you, Darlene Drew and family from Little Angels!
The Breden Family for Kelly's Independence raised over $7,000 toward the cost, a total that will be close to $50,000 upon the completion of specialized training. All fundraising for this effort is now exclusive to “Robbinsville C.A.R.E. for Kelly Breden” and the 2021 State of Robbinsville Township/Pay it Forward initiative. You can become an event sponsor, purchase tickets (individual for $110 or a table of 10 for $1,000) and donate via check or PayPal. Complete event details are available at robbinsville.net.
***
Very proud to implement another budget with no tax increase for the ninth consecutive year. There is no other town in New Jersey we are aware of that can make that claim.
Council adopted the 2021 municipal budget of $25,935,904.02 on June 10. The 2021 tax rate remains the same at 51.8 cents per $100 of assessed value (also 51.8 in 2019 and 2020).