Editor’s note: A GoFundMe page has been set up for the DiMeglio family, whose single-family home on Tindall Road was seriously damaged in a house fire on Jan. 16. As of Feb. 1, the drive had raised $55,192 raised of $85,000 goal, with a total of 567 donations. To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/dimeglio-family-fire. Below is the appeal on the GoFundMe fundraising page.
I am writing on behalf of my parents Susan and Luigi DiMeglio. My parents have always been very selfless and have never extended a hand to ask for anything.
As the saying goes, “their door is always open.” They give and give and never ask. This is why I am creating this account for them because even in a time of need, I don’t think they would ask for anything.
Today, our family home since 1994 accidentally caught fire. The damage is extensive and it’s questionable whether or not the house can be saved. Thankfully, and more importantly, no one was hurt. We tried to salvage what we could but so much has been ruined.
It’s a funny thing. If you live in Robbinsville, you probably know our home. It’s unique and stands out among the rest. It feels like even if you don’t know me or my family, well, you probably know our house. Who knows if it can be restored to its former self.
Let me tell you about the two amazing and wonderful people that need your help.
My Father, an Italian immigrant since the 1960s has worked every day since he arrived in the US when he was 9 years old.
He’s owned many food businesses throughout the years and has fed more mouths than I could ever count. He’s been there feeding you and your family through good times, bad times, or for just a simple meal. But he’s always been there.
Sadly, to make matters worse, he’s been out of work since the start of COVID, picking up odds and ends where he can but without work, it’s left him and my Mom in a difficult situation.
My Mother, aside from being a grace from God for raising me and my brothers (Frank & Anthony), was a speech pathologist with Mercer County Special Services for nearly 30 years before she retired. The work that she did for many can not adequately be described.
A brief example: When I was 14, a woman tapped my Mom on the shoulder to say hello. When I asked the woman how she knew my Mom, she very sincerely said “Your Mom taught my son to speak.” I’ll never forget that moment because until then, I didn’t know how much of a superhero my Mom actually is.
Look, this isn’t easy for me to write. I always think of my parents as being very successful and full of blessings. But the last two years have not been easy and now without their home, the next year is likely to be very challenging.
I want to do whatever I can to help. They’ve been members of the Robbinsville community since 1994 and, more specifically, Mercer County for decades. For the first time, they need your help.
Please consider donating whatever you can. I know it’s cliche but even the smallest amount will help.
The next few days and weeks will be extremely challenging for them and if I can take one stress away then well, I’ve done my job. If you can’t donate then a positive thought, text or even a prayer would mean the world to us.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we truly hope for a better tomorrow for all!