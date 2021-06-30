Traditionally, people with disabilities have a difficult time finding employment and when they do, their jobs are often routine and mundane. They frequently work in sheltered workshops where they perform repetitive tasks that do not establish a sense of pride and accomplishment. Also, their salaries tend to be well below minimum wage.
Inspired Threads, Inc., which was founded in 2019, has found a way to create meaningful employment for people with disabilities in the exciting world of eco-fashion. Its skilled designers create one-of-a-kind blankets from upcycled fabrics scraps that would typically end up in the trash.
My daughter, Margo Lee, was lucky to be selected to join the group of designers.
She is thrilled to be working in the supportive and collaborative workplace of this nonprofit organization, although presently she and her counterparts are working remotely, because of Covid-19.
Inspired-Threads taps into the unique skills and interests of its designers. For example, Margo sews the upper and lower seams of masks and nose pieces, while other Designers complete other parts of the mask-making process.
Margo is also learning how to construct blankets, which is the company’s major product line at the present time. The process of making a blanket begins with the task of selecting a color scheme and then selecting fabric scraps that coordinate with the color scheme selected. Customers can order blankets of a variety of sizes or memory blankets that are made from T-shirts or other memorabilia.
The process of making a blanket the Inspired-threads way is very interesting and unique. After selecting appropriate fabric scraps, which are donated to Inspired-threads, the scraps are first stitched together with a Serger sewing machine and then stitched again so that all the seams lie flat.
In a series of repeated steps, fabric sections are cut, pieced and sewn together to make a blanket. The finishing touch involves sewing a very thick and lush fabric to the back of the blanket. The end result is a gorgeous multi- fabric blanket that is plush and soft to the touch.
Customers can purchase blankets that are listed for sale on the company website (inspired-threads.org) or ordered by selecting a customized colors scheme.
Margo has completed and sold six blankets. Throughout the past six months, she has had the opportunity to learn some advanced techniques, such as cutting fabrics with a rotary cutter. In this way, a career ladder has been established so that when Designers are ready, they are given the opportunity to learn and acquire additional skills.
Margo was thrilled when her blankets were sold. It is a very satisfying feeling when a person works hard on something that other people appreciate and purchase it.
Inspired-Threads also has an outreach program that includes school districts. Currently, Inspired-Threads has a partnership with the Monroe Township High Schools to bring its training and educational programs to students as part of the exceptional vocational and job skills program referred to as: Transitioning Adult Program (TAP).
The TAP students are currently learning to sort recycled fabric scraps and to participate in sewing their own upcycled blankets in both virtual and hybrid school settings. As part of the training process, the Monroe students join the Inspired Threads weekly virtual team meetings to learn about the world of eco-fashion and recycling by talking with the designers and sharing their own experiences and questions about what they are learning.
Through the Inspired-Threads training program, students and adults with disabilities gain marketable job skills they can build on for future training and employment.
Or, like Margo, they can become a paid Inspired Threads team member.