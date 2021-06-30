Gas up the grill and get those sparklers ready—July 4 is just around the corner. Outside of your backyard, though, there are plenty of events throughout the region to help you celebrate. Here are some ways to say hello to summer, down the shore and beyond.
Revolutionary Pub Crawl
The area’s connection to the American Revolution is a local favorite—what better way to celebrate that than with a few flagons of ale? Bordentown Walking Tours will host a Revolutionary Pub Crawl July 3, noon to 4 p.m. Tour guide Mark Neurohr-Pierpaoli will lead revelers through Bordentown City’s history of wine, beer and booze via four local bars—learn about famous residents like Thomas Paine and Francis Hopkinson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, while hearing juicy tales of Bordentown’s love of brew from Colonial times through the Prohibition.
Tickets are $75 and include a drink at each bar, food at every stop, a guided tour and pub crawl deals like craft cocktails and drink specials. More information: bordentownwalkingtours.com.
Cape May City Independence Day Parade
String bands, performers, cars, veterans organizations and local officials will travel down Cape May’s Beach Drive starting at noon on July 3. Keep an eye out for festive golf carts, bicycles and baby carriages, all entered in the Best Decorated contest. Community groups are invited to participate in the parade. Those interested should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at (609) 884-9565. More information: capemaycity.com.
WMGK Freedom Festival
Around here, nothing quite says summer like that signature Jersey Shore sound. Okay, maybe that’s just the Springsteen obsessive in me talking, but the point still stands—that blend of soul, rock and R&B is the perfect company on a hazy summer day. Check out one of the genre’s pioneers, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, at the WMGK Freedom Festival, July 4 starting at 5 p.m. at Wiggins Park in Camden. Food, beer, music and artists will be available all day.
The Jukes go on at 8, followed by a fireworks display synchronized to classic rock tunes. More information: wmgk.com.
LEAD Fest State Fair
Enjoy 11 days of fun at the LEAD Fest State Fair, held at Mercer County Park in West Windsor July 1 to 11. The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Guests can check out agricultural exhibits and farm animal displays, as well as the fair’s famous racing pigs, food, vendors and, of course, carnival-style rides like the Super Himalaya, the Grand Carousel and Zero Gravity.
Scott’s Magic Show will be held twice nightly on weekdays and three times on weekends. Nightly concerts start at 6:30 and include Rock of Ages on July 3, El Ka Bong on July 7, the B Street Band on July 9, Southern Steel on July 10 and local favorite Ernie White on July 11. Fireworks are set for July 3, 4 and 10.
Tickets are $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends and the July 4 holiday and can be purchased online. Free admission for county residents after 6 p.m. on July 3 and 4. More information: theleadfest.com.