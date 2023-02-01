The Dryden Ensemble will present a free concert, “Anna Magdalena Bach: Her Story,” on Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m. at the Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel.
Named in honor of John Dryden, the 17th-century English poet laureate who extolled the powers of music and inspired composers, the Princeton-area group specializes in performing music of the 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments.
This particular concert features Dryden artistic director Jane McKinley reading from her series of poems based on the life of German organist and composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s second wife.
New York-based violoncellist Lisa Terry and nationally known harpsichordist Webb Wiggins will perform works by Bach, including selections from the Suites for Unaccompanied Violoncello and the French Suites for solo keyboard.
A musician and nationally published poet, McKinley shares the following about the presentation:
“This program results from my passion for creating programs that combine words and music in an attempt to give audience members a context for the music.
“I started writing about Anna Magdalena Bach in 2017 at a poetry workshop with Marie Howe in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in response to an assignment she gave us to write a persona poem, i.e. a poem in a voice other than your own.
“I’ve always been curious about Anna Magdalena, a gifted soprano who played a key role in her husband’s musical career. She was the prima donna at the court of Prince Leopold in Cöthen where Bach served as Kapellmeister, and later, after moving to Leipzig, she assisted Bach by copying out cantata parts and other music, in addition to bearing 13 children.
“Though very little is known about her daily life as Bach’s second wife, each poem is based on a surviving letter or document. In writing the poems, I did a considerable amount of research to ensure that the details are as historically accurate as possible, in order to give Anna Magdalena a voice.”
To provide a flavor of the writing, McKinley shares the inset poem using Anna Magdalena’s husband as its subject.
Variations on a Psalm Tune
“By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we remembered Zion.” — Psalm 137
As Bach crosses the threshold he’s struck
by absence, a quiet so profound all he hears
is the echo of that stillness in his ears.
The absence of feet on the oak staircase,
of laughter, music, the smell of barley soup.
He drops his portmanteau of manuscripts
in the hallway, shakes out his dusty cloak,
and calls out to Maria Barbara. No answer.
He enters the music room, but stops
when he sees violins hanging on the wall.
After weeks in Karlsbad entertaining Leopold
and pallid hangers-on, who took the waters
hoping for a cure, Bach had imagined
children rushing to greet him, Friedemann
impatient to show off his latest Allemande,
and dear Maria Barbara gently shushing,
insisting he must have his dinner first.
Tired, he sits at the clavier, lets his fingers
lead the way, smoothing out the spirals
of distracted thought. Before he senses
what is wrong, he’s halfway through the psalm
that kept repeating in his head, making him
forget the lurching coach. Now all he sees
is melody with counterpoint, as he struggles
to recapture passing chords, forgotten graces.
Fingers draw him on, the way that rivers flow
past cities, towns, through ancient Babylon
where harps hung silent on the willows.
He cannot stop his hands from singing, stop
the flow that sweeps him on, transports him
to a land so strange he hears nothing
but music. A voice breaks in, words disrupt
the rush of psalm like boulders falling
from the sky: Maria Barbara—his right hand
falters—tot—his mouth so dry his tongue
cleaves to the roof—begraben—little ones
shattered, as if dashed against the rocks
Anna Magdalena Bach: Her Story, Dryden Ensemble, Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton. Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m. Free. www.drydenensemble.org.