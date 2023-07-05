Princeton Makes' and Ragged Sky Press' Second Sunday Poetry Reading is set for Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
The free event takes place at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center and will feature a poetry and music presentation from Pittsburgh artists Mike Schneider, poet, and Jan Hamilton, violinist.
Poet Schneider is a military veteran who first published in underground publications during the Vietnam War. In addition to practicing law and working as a science writer, he has created work that has appeared in several poetry anthologies and literary journals and is the founder of the Pittsburgh writers group, East End Poets. His “Spring Mill: Poems” was published this year by Ragged Sky Press.
He shared the following work as a preview to the reading:
Fastball Shy
Hot roller to the shortstop,
that’s me, lean machine
of summer, scuffling
in ballfield yellow dirt,
and I’m off like a hound
with my three-finger
Warren Spahn, neatsfoot-
oiled cowhide glove
to gobble that scorched
grounder & fire it
across the diamond
to Tub McMullin’s
fat-handed mitt at First.
Little League? Shit.
This is ultimate Big Time.
Who knew that stitched
leather ball could baffle
hand & eye with wild
chance? Wicked hop,
they said, nasty chop
direct to the cartilaged
bulge of my Adam’s Apple
dropped me flat, washed
me in starlight. Nerve
& muscle inscribed
by solid-state physics,
I learned to flinch & never
could unlearn that secret.
One rainy afternoon
on Heckman’s front porch
we unraveled it, yards
& yards of yarn down
to the inscrutable rubber
pill, unforgiving hard
center of the world.
Classically trained violinist Jan Hamilton is also skilled in American, Scots, and Irish fiddling and has been a member of the Pittsburgh-based Celtic-fusion band Devilish-Merry.
The two recently performed in several venues in the Pittsburgh area.
The Princeton-based Ragged Sky is a small, cooperative press. It has historically focused on mature voices, overlooked poets, and women’s perspectives.
Princeton Makes, a cooperative comprising 34 multi-disciplined artists, is located in the Princeton Shopping Center, next to Metropolis Hair Salon.
The free reading is set at 4 p.m. An open mic available to up to 10 audience members interested in reading their original poetry will follow.
For more information on Ragged Sky Press, visit raggedsky.com.
For more information on Princeton Makes events, go to princetonmakes.com.