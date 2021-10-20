‘Spat,” recently released by Finishing Line Press, is Hopewell-based poet Lois Marie Harrod’s 18th collection of poetry.
A recognized state and Geraldine R. Dodge poet, Harrod is also known for her involvement with the U.S. 1 Poets and Delaware Valley Poets, leading creative writing and literature courses for The College of New Jersey and Evergreen Forum in Princeton, and as a teacher at Voorhees High School.
While the volume’s name — and the opening poem — evoke a petty fight, the poem and book can perhaps been seen as part of the past-spat reflections on the whys and whats that lurk under the skin and rise to the tongue.
Dedicated to her husband, The College of New Jersey emeritus professor of literature Lee Harrod — or as she puts it, “My one and only spat-mate” — the book also includes the poems “Something About Marriage,” “Binary,” “We talked our truths into the night,” and the sample below.
“Spat” by Lois Marie Harrod, 40 pages, $14.99, Finishing Line Press.
‘Danger Keep off Submerged Objects – Beach Sing, Sea Isle, NJ'
Sign without punctuation:
without hesitant colon
comma coughing caveat
so
I ask the gulls how
the miller’s daughter can spin
flaw into gold. Everything’s hidden,
suggests the ring-billed beak
standing his house
on sand.
But there’s a man
skimming the shore with a straw detector,
looking for danger.
Think of the queer motions
of a faith healer
Floating his hands over a body,
or a monarch curing scrofula,
the royal touch –
Doesn’t’ seems to be
finding much –
We all hide something
but what did the king expect
when he took
the miller’s chaff to bed.
Her face was her fortune
and that apparent.
Meanwhile the water shimmies
over itself,
sinking what
lies beneath,
the gold crucifix
some lost swimmer lost
with his faith.
Well, says my therapist friend,
the danger comes
when you start talking.
Repression keeps us going,
We stand on the rocks
We cannot bear.
The miller’s daughter,
it is said,
did not mention Rumpelstiltskin
After she said his name,
Developed carpal tunnel syndrome
in his stead.
No more spinning for the queen.
Disease too
riddles our skins.
Tuberculosis.
That kind of danger deep beneath.