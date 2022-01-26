To raise awareness about the birds of New Jersey and encourage participation in the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count, Princeton Public Library, in partnership with D&R Greenway, is launching an art exhibit, “N.J. Birds and You,” accepting submissions from through Friday, February 18.
D&R Greenway Land Trust regularly joins with expert birders from Washington Crossing Audubon to survey birds on our preserves and report them to the national e-bird website that monitors trends.
Submissions are open to people of all ages who want to express their love of New Jersey’s birds. There are more than 400 species to choose from. Take a walk on a D&R Greenway preserve, find your favorite bird, and get started on your unique art today.
Works should be composed on 8.5-by-11-inch paper, canvas or card stock, on one side only. Choose any medium (other than photography): it could be drawing, digital art, paint, pastels, collage, or other.
Submissions should include the species name of the New Jersey bird that is the subject of your artwork and a description of why you chose that bird.
Attach a JPEG or PNG image of your artwork and email to birdcount@princetonlibrary.org. Submissions may also be dropped off at the Princeton Public Library Welcome Desk. Please include the artist’s name and whether they are over or under 18 years of age.
All submitted artwork will be on view at www.princetonlibrary.org beginning February 25. Look for an in-person exhibition of selected works from February 23 through March 4 at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center.
***
The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit. It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.
Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 through September 18. The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Avenue, Hamilton. The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands. Prospectus is available at www.abbottmarshlands.org.