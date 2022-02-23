Call for Art
The Arts Council of Princeton is accepting submissions for STEEP: A National Teapot Exhibition, exploring the infinite possibilities of the idea of a teapot. This year’s exhibition will be juried by Adam Welch, ceramic artist and ACP executive director.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 7, open to all artists 18 years or older living and working in the USA. Work must address the idea of “teapot” and have been created primarily out of clay/ceramic in the last two years.
Current show awards include Best of Show ($250), Juror’s Choice ($100), and Honorable Mention ($50).
“I have always looked at the teapot with both anxiety and awe”, shares Welch. “When you see a good teapot, you know it. In fact, I admire the teapot as an object of contemplation more than a utilitarian object. However, now that I have a small collection of teapots, I now can appreciate the function too. I have wanted to jury a teapot show for some time — I look forward to having a chance to view the works from around this country.”
To learn more and submit, visit www.artscouncilofprinceton.org.
Call for Pianists
The Princeton Festival’s virtual piano competition is now open to pianists ages 6 and up from anywhere in the world. Participants have the opportunity to shine in performance through an expanded repertory range with a variety of musical forms by diverse composers. The entry deadline is Wednesday, April 20.
To enter the competition, artists must submit a video of themselves performing a designated piece of music. Participants compete for cash prizes and certificates. Full details and rules for entry are available at www.princetonsymphony.org/festival.
The professionally adjudicated competition is organized into seven categories:
• Four age categories for solo performers from 6 to 18 years old
• Piano Four-Hands for all competitors up to 25 years old
• Emerging Open Class for performers up to 25 years old
• Experienced Open Class for solo professionals and lifelong amateurs age 26 or older
Beyond works typically heard in competition, this season’s repertoire includes music by composers such as Bartók, Ligeti, and Takemitsu; pieces written by Clara Schumann, Teresa Carreño, Amy Beach, and other women; and selections by Black composers such as Florence Price and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.Winners will be announced live after the Finalists’ video, which will premiere at Morven Museum & Garden’s Stockton Education Center on Monday, June 20.
Call for Proposals
The Lawrence Township Community Foundation (LTCF) is announcing a Request for Proposals for its spring grant cycle. Certified nonprofit (501(c)(3) organizations serving residents of Lawrence Township are encouraged to apply. Deadline for submitting a proposal is Tuesday, March 15, with application forms available online at www.ltcfnj.org. Grant awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 24, at a special ceremony hosted by Terhune Orchards.
That event will not only honor the organizations receiving grants, but will commemorate the 20th anniversary of LTCF as a funder of local nonprofits. In its 20-year history, the Lawrence Township Community Foundation, has awarded more than $1 million to fund local programs supporting people who live in the Township.