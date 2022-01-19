opportunities

For Seniors
Princeton Senior Resource Center has announced its spring Evergreen Forum course offerings. Starting in February the program will offer 25 courses for adults that focus on science, literature, art, history, social studies, and culture. New topics includes “African American Presence in the Sourlands, “Shrouded Pillars of Western Civilization,” and “Reading Buildings: A Primer.”
Returning instructors include Wendy Worth, who will be teaching “The Last 100 Years of Art 1915 to 2015”; Harold Kuskin, who will teach “Perspectives on Opera”; Stanley Katz, who will offer a class on “Philanthropy”; and David Redman, who will lead “Great Decisions 2022.”
Registration is first-come, first-served. Online registration opens on Tuesday, January 25, at 9:30 a.m. at www.princetonsenior.org. Electronic brochures are available online on the PSRC website.
Classes begin the week of February 28 and meet once a week for two hours. Fees are $95 for a six to eight week course, and $70 for a three to five week course. Senior Scholarships are available to those for whom the fee is a hardship. To apply, contact Sharon Hurley at shurley@princetonsenior.org or 609-751-9699, ext. 104.
For Teens
Camp College at Mercer County Community College is offering SAT prep sessions for high school students. The course prepares teens for the reading and writing sections of the SAT tests administered by The College Board.
“Camp College’s SAT course aims to help students gain test-taking strategies and techniques that can significantly boost their scores on the exam,” said Rose Fiorello, director of Youth and Special Programs at Mercer County Community College.
Classes meet in person on the Mercer County Community College Campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The first session begins January 25 and ends March 5.
A second session begins March 22 and ends April 30.
For more information or to enroll, call 609-570-3311 or visit www.campcollege.mccc.edu.
Audition
Villagers Theater is holding auditions for William Ino’s “Middletown,” presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Open call auditions take place Sunday, January 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Callbacks by invitation only are Tuesday, January 25, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Show dates are Fridays through Sundays, April 1 through 10.
Auditioners should prepare a scene or monologue no longer than two minutes. Video submissions will also be accepted to middletown@villagerstheatre.org through January 23 at 5 p.m.
Visit www.villagerstheatre.org for more information.