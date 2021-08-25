Call for Artisans
The Arts Council of Princeton’s Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market is back, now celebrating its 28th year of connecting shoppers with incredibly talented area artists and makers. The sale returns to the Princeton Shopping Center’s courtyard to kick off holiday shopping on Saturday, November 13. The Arts Council is seeking artisans and crafters working in ceramics, textiles, jewelry, wood, fine art, and more. The application deadline is Wednesday, September 15.
The rain date for the event is November 14. By applying, artists agree to attend the rain date in the event of inclement weather. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists are responsible for staffing their booth for the entirety of the sale.
Artists will be assigned 10’ x 10’ spaces and are responsible for their own display, including providing your own table, tent (if desired), display stands, racks for cards, jewelry, etc. Artists must provide bags and/or wrapping materials.
Free parking is available at the Princeton Shopping Center. Artists may bring a cart to assist in unloading from parking area to paved paths of courtyard.
It is the artists’ responsibility to have a change fund to handle cash sales and a mobile device to accept credit cards. Free public WiFi will be available, but we ask that artists come prepared with a back-up plan for processing payments.
Artists are expected to conduct themselves in a professional and courteous manner for the duration of the sale. At no time will any form of “hard sell” tactics be tolerated. At no time may an artist’s display encroach on an adjacent artist’s area or protrude beyond the confines of the allotted 10’ x 10’ space.
All displays and unsold work must be loaded out by Saturday, November 13, at 6 p.m.
The fee to participate in the Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market is $160, with a non-refundable application fee of $25.
Call for Artists
The Princeton Seventh Day Adventist Church is looking for sheep to join Jesus, Mary and Joseph for its nativity scene at 223 North Harrison Street, Princeton.
Drawings must be simple in outline. The winners will be given a 4×4 foot piece of plywood and paint to complete their drawing on the plywood, which will be cut out and mounted for display.
Submit your drawings for consideration by Friday, October 1, to princetonsdachuch@gmail.com.
Food for a Cause
The First Baptist Church of Bordentown is hosting a “Pork Dinner to Go” to benefit the Good Neighbor Guild on Saturday, October 9. Founded in 1981, the Good Neighbor Guild provides temporary housing for transient families.
Meals cost $12 and include roasted pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, vegetables, and dessert. Place orders by Monday, October 4, by calling Bette at 609-298-8860 or calling the church and leaving a message at 609-298-0805. Dinners can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on October 9.
Call for Volunteers
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer’s tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary.
Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For information call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Literacy New Jersey Mercer seeks volunteer tutors to help adults improve their English literacy skills. A tutor training workshop takes place on Zoom, Wednesdays, September 8, 15, 22, 29, and October 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are expected to attend all training sessions and complete some independent online assignments. Previous teaching experience not necessary. All current tutoring is now online. Call 609-587-6027 or email mercer@literacynj.org for information or to register.