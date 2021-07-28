Call for Art
The West Windsor Arts Council seeks artisans to participate in its Off the Wall Holiday Market for handmade items to be held online at www.westwindsorarts.org and for in person display and sale at Whole World Arts in MarketFair Mall.
WWAC seeks handmade, functional, and decorative objects created by artisans with a focus on sustainable, handmade, and recycled items. Work must be original and handcrafted by the artist. This is a rolling submission and we will continually be evaluating and accepting work. The deadline for submission for Off the Wall is Monday, September 6.
All handcrafted items will be juried through our online submission process. Items and the mediums that can be submitted include: apothecary, basketry, ceramics/pottery, fiber/textile, glass items, jewelry, leather goods, metal arts, non-perishable food products, paper crafts and journals, woodworking, and more.
For full a full prospectus visit www.westwindsorarts.org. For additional questions email Kimberly@westwindsorarts.org.
Audition
The Youth Orchestra of Bucks County is accepting audition videos for the 2021-22 season. Its core ensemble program includes two full orchestras, three concert bands, and three string orchestras. YOBC serves students in grades 3 through 12 at all skill levels from Bucks and surrounding counties.
Students who play a string, brass, woodwind, or percussion instrument can audition for the 2021-2022 season by submitting a pre-recorded video audition. Students must also participate in their school music program as available. Details a can be found at www.yobc.org. The next deadline for auditions is Sunday, August 1. YOBC is planning for live rehearsals in September. Financial aid is available.
Call for Volunteers
Literacy New Jersey’s Mercer County program is offering a tutor training workshop for those interested in volunteering to help adults improve their English literacy skills. Work one-to-one or in small groups to teach adults who are learning to speak, read, and write English.
The workshop takes place on Zoom, Tuesdays, August 10, 17, 24, 31, and September 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are expected to attend all training sessions and complete some independent online assignments. Previous teaching experience not necessary. All of our current tutoring is now online.
Call 609-587-6027 or email mercer@literacynj.org to register.
Learn Italian
Register now for Fall 2021 Italian Language Classes at Dorothea’s House, the Italian-American cultural center in Princeton. Classes begin the week of September 13 and run for 12 weeks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Fall 2021 language classes will be taught remotely. Instructors will notify students in each class as to the Internet-based tool they will use. With an Internet connection, your access to the selected tool is free.
Go to www.dorotheashouse.org/classes to find all the needed information to register: class descriptions, schedule, forms, and payment options. If a book is required for a class, it is noted in the class descriptions section.
The fee for each class is $155. Register and pay entirely online by September 3.
Contact Linda Bruschi at lindabruschi@dorotheashouse.org or by calling 609-306-0773 with any questions.