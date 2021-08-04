Call for Singers
Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling youth in grades 1 and 2 for their Poco Voce Choir, a program that builds and strengthens young musicianship skills.
This non-auditioned music class explores the young singer’s voice. During each session, children will focus on tone development and fundamental musical skills through fun and engaging games and activities.
Poco Voce class will be held every Wednesday from September 29 through December 1, 5 to 5:45 p.m.. This choir for young singers is $175 for 10 sessions.
For more on Poco Voce and WMA’s other music education programs, visit www.westrickmusic.org/education.
For Seniors
Registration is now open for the Princeton Senior Resource Center’s Evergreen Forum fall courses.
Registration is a first-come, first-served enrollment system. Electronic brochures are available online on the PSRC website.
Courses being offered include “Great Art from 1715 to 1915: From the Enlightenment to Cubism,” “Survey of Irish Folk Music,” “What Can Joe Biden Learn from Studying the New Deal,” and many others.
Classes begin the week of September 27 and meet once a week for two hours. All classes will be held on Zoom. Fees are $95 for a 6- to 8-week course, and $70 for a 3- to 5-week course. Senior Scholarships are available to those for whom the fee is a hardship. To apply, contact Sharon Hurley, director of social services, at shurley@princetonsenior.org or 609-751-9699, ext. 104.
PSRC, the Princeton Senior Resource Center, is a community nonprofit where aging adults and their families find support, guidance, education, and social programs to help them navigate life transitions and continue to be active, healthy, and engaged in the community. Visit www.princetonsenior.org.
Audition
Villagers Theater in Somerset is holding a series of auditions for upcoming performances.
Auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” on stage September 10 through 19, take place Wednesday and Thursday, August 4 and 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Callbacks, by invitation, are Friday, August 6. Please bring a headshot, resume, and Shakespeare monologue. The monologue doesn’t need to be comedic or memorized.
Auditions for “Puffs,” a play based on the Harry Potter series, take place Monday and Tuesday, August 16 and 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., with callbacks by invitation on Wednesday, August 18. Performances take place October 15 through 24.
Auditions for “Andrew Lippa’s Wild Party” are being held by video submission only, Wednesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 11. Submissions must include a resume and headshot as well as one complete song in the style of the show that demonstrates both character and range, performed with piano accompaniment. Performances are November 5 through 14.
For more information or to register for audition slots visit www.villagerstheatre.com.