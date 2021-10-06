Audition
Somerset Valley Players, a community theater in Hillsborough, is looking to fill 12 roles for the thrilling mystery “The Hollow” by Agatha Christie. The show will open on Friday, January 22, and run weekends through Sunday, February 22.
Auditions will be held at the theater on Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, October 10, at 7 p.m. Readings will be from the script. Please dress in comfortable clothing for improvisational exercises.
Director Michael A. Muller is looking for six adult males and six adult females. All roles are open to any ethnicity. Masks are required to be worn inside the playhouse.
For complete information including character breakdowns, special notes for auditioners, and required forms, go to the Auditions page at the theater’s website: www.svptheatre.org.
The Somerset Valley Players theatre is located at 689 Amwell Road (Route 514) in Hillsborough.
For Parents
CHADD (Children and Adults with ADHD) Parent to Parent: five-week family training on AD/HD class begins Sunday, October 10. The interactive educational program for parents and loved ones of children, adolescents, and adults with ADHD continues weekly on Sundays through November 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. over Zoom. Cost is $175 per family.
Contact Janemilrod@gmail.com to reserve your place in the course. Jane Milrod co-teaches the course with Katherine McGavern.
This program covers the following topics: overview of ADHD, assessment to treatment, impact of ADHD on the family and creating developmentally age-appropriate positive behavior interventions, developing parenting strategies and interventions that strengthen family relationships, what do I do when my child is having difficulty at school, understanding the federal laws: an overview of 504 and IDEA, working with the schools, building an education plan that works, and ADHD across the life span and adults with ADHD.
Call for Volunteers
The South Brunswick Public Library is seeking volunteers to help share their skills, enthusiasm, and professional experience with adult English language learners. SBPL offers ESL/ELL and English Conversation Group classes on an ongoing basis and we are looking for volunteers to help our program grow.
All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. SBPL will provide resources, curriculum guides, and training opportunities. Contact Jill D’Amico at 732-329-4000 x7638 or jdamico@sbpl.info