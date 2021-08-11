Call for Reflections
What is irreplaceable to you? Princeton-based photographer and Arts Council of Princeton Artist-in-Residence Robin Resch asks the Princeton community to consider this challenging yet essential question.
On view in Princeton’s Dohm Alley through October 16, Taking Pause is a documentary, collaborative portrait project that asks people to reflect on what matters most deeply to them. Visit Dohm Alley to view Resch’s photographic triptychs each displaying a participant, what he or she shared as being irreplaceable, and his or her story behind this choice.
Resch describes this ongoing series as a collaboration meant to invite reflection and healing. These recent local portraits were made in response to the challenges of the past year. As part of her installation in Princeton, she also created a Virtual Response Wall as a space where members of our community can also consider this question and share their own reflections. All are invited to join this community conversation. The contributions will act as record of the public’s response to this community project and most importantly, help us consider what truly matters.
To share your reflections or to follow our collective conversation, visit the Taking Pause Virtual Response Wall by visiting robinresch.net/takingpausesubmit.
Audition
ActorsNET of Bucks County is offering auditions for Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.” The director, George Hartpence, is seeking a diverse cast with keen comedic timing. Roles are open to performers of all races, gender identities, sexual orientations, body types, ages (over 18) and abilities. All roles are unpaid.
Auditions take place Thursday, August 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, August 15, from noon to 2 p.m. for the show scheduled to be on stage weekends October 15 through 31. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required prior to audition. Masks are required except when on stage. Visit www.actorsnetbucks.org for more information or to register for an audition slot.
Roxey Ballet Company in Lambertville is returning to the stage with the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” this November and December. Auditions will be held on Saturday, September 11, for ages 4 and up at Roxey’s studios, 243 North Union Street, Lambertville. For more information or to pre-register go to www.roxeyballet.org/auditions.
Call for Volunteers
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager, NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For Dog Lovers
Morven Museum and Garden in Princeton offers a one-day “The Art of the Dog, Portrait Workshop” on Saturday, August 21, at 1 p.m.
Students in this in-person workshop will draw their own dog — or favorite pet — with Morven’s Curator of Education and Public Programs and Dog Artist Debra Lampert-Rudman in Morven’s Stockton Education Center. Participants must email a clear .jpeg image of their pet to dlampertrudman@morven.org by August 10 to participate.
Lampert-Rudman will provide a traced image of your pet on archival watercolor paper and together, using watercolor pencils and brush techniques, you will create a likeness of your pet. All experience levels welcome. Registration is $45 to $85. Visit www.morven.org for details.