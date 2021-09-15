Walk for a Cause
Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Saturday, October, 9. Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI New Jersey brings people together to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks NJ. This year due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering virtual version of its NAMIWalks event.
Anyone can participate in NAMIWalks Your Way by registering for the event at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on October, 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga, or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood.
To join NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope, visit namiwalks.org/ There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources, and services.
The second annual Melissa’s Brigade Virtual Comfort Walk takes place Sunday, October 17. Participants are invited to walk, run, bike, or swim to show support for Melissa’s Brigade, the Mercer County chapter of Lisa’ Army, a nonprofit that provides care and comfort to people undergoing cancer treatment. Prizes including gift cards and t-shirts awarded to top fundraisers. Learn more and register at www.lisasarmy.org/melissas-brigade.
Call for Art
Gallery 14 invites artists to submit up for five photographs for its 2022 Juried Photo Exhibit. Email entries to gallery14juriedshow@gmail.com by Friday, October 29.
Accepted file format is jpg, maximum 2000 pixels long edge, maximum file size 2MB, labeled: lastname_firstname_title. In the body of the email submission also include: photographer’s name, phone number, email, home address, photo title, frame size, sale price, and photographic process. The show is limited to approximately 40 pieces which will be juried electronically. Selected participants will be notified by November 29.
Cash awards to be presented for Best in Show, Merit Awards, and Honorable Mentions.
Photographs selected for exhibit must be brought to Gallery 14 ready for hanging on December 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. or December 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. Entrants who have work accepted will be sent information about framing requirements.
Gallery 14 will receive a 30 percent commission on works sold while on display at the gallery. All work to remain on display until the end of the exhibit and all pieces must be self-insured.
The fee is $10 for each photo submitted. At the time email submission is made, the applicant must send a check made out to Gallery 14 to Gallery14, 14 Mercer Street, Hopewell, NJ 08525.
Jury members are Dutch Bagley, Alina Marin-Bliach and Theresa Hood.