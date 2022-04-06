Princeton Makes’ Second Sunday Poetry Reading returns with featured poets Lynn Levin and Sandy Solomon on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m.

levin.jpg

Lynn Levin

Levin is a Bucks County-based poet, writer, translator, and teacher with poems in Artful Dodge, Hopkins Review, Boulevard, and Washington Square Review. The following work appeared in her book “The Minor Virtues”:

Buying Produce from the Marked-Down Cart

I rescue them at times from the back of the store—

cellophaned oranges and apples

packaged good-side-up.

I imagine them as little brains

thinking of the days when they were on the tree

and full of promise.

Mostly I leave the rusty beans, blotched pears

to the gleaners, calling to mind my days

as a gleaner at Dominicks and Star

when I approached with furtive hunch

the scratched and bruised, bought them

with my meager pay. What a bounty of salads and pies

they made me who saved them from the heap.

More than anything I hate waste

and yet how much

of my own life have I let go unused.

Solomon.jpg

Sandy Solomon

Solomon’s work has appeared in a number of magazines, journals, and anthologies in the U.S. and the U.K., most recently in the New Yorker, Plume, and Moment magazine. She currently is staying in Princeton. The following work appeared in Vox Populi:

Praying Mantis

Brown twig with a scored, russet skirt of wings,

you cling to the side of the garbage can

where the lid fits, and, except for a slight twitch

of your pointed mandible, hold wholly still.

When you finally move, it’s just to shift

your strandlike, green back legs

one at a time, each leg tapping to find

the next foothold, the way a blind man tests

with his stick, seeming to feel your way

towards a next meal that is nowhere evident.

Unlike the lion as it inches through the grass,

for you the hunt is never in pursuit

but in opportunity—what comes to you

as you wait, forearms set for the next

approaching life: bluebottle, fruit,

even horseflies might do if only they’d appear,

swoop down and so, by accident, choose you,

drawn by the stench of refuse—coffee grounds,

rinds, all the sticky, fleshy things.

How can you stand the suspense?

I cannot stand the suspense, and yet

as the morning sun moves imperceptibly forward,

I sit on the piled newspapers I came to throw away,

I sit at your feet, so stilled that in time

the air breaks into hums of many registers

as it swirls and startles and catches with flies.

The monthly poetry reading is cosponsored by the Princeton Makes artists collaborative and the Princeton-based Ragged Sky Press.

The free reading will be held at Princeton Makes, located in the Princeton Shopping Center, next to Metropolis Hair Salon. The event includes an open mic limited to the first 10 readers to sign up, and COVID protocols are in effect..

For more information, contact Jim Levine: princetonmakes@gmail.com.

