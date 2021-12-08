1 Nightjar.jpg

Princeton Makes, the arts cooperative at the Princeton Shopping Center, and Ragged Sky Press, the Princeton-based independent press, presents its Second Sunday Poetry Reading on December 12 at 4 p.m.

Shannon-7.jpg

Poet Shannon K. Winston of Princeton.

The free event features poets Shannon K. Winston and Michael Simms and a limited open mic session.

Winston is a Princeton-based poet whose work has been printed in RHINO Poetry, Crab Creek Review, The Citron Review, and the Los Angeles Review. Her book, “The Girl Who Talked to Paintings,” was published in 2021 by Glass Lyre Press.

simms.jpg

Pittsburgh-based poet Michael Simms, the author of "Nightjar."

Simms is a Pittsburgh-based poet, the lead editor for more than 100 published books, including the bestselling “Autumn House Anthology of Poetry,” and founder of Vox Populi, an online forum for poetry, politics, and nature.

His newest book is the Ragged Sky Press publication “Nightjar,” also the name of the following sample of his work:

Why should I care

whether automobiles carry dead drivers

off the empty highway into the forest?

Should it bother me

If influential briefcases

no longer swing

through the canyons?

Or empty suits forget

how to climb the stone stairs

of the courthouse? Should I feel sad

when the giant steel cages

hold only the bones of men?

I’d love to watch

skyscrapers collapse from within,

each floor heavy with the years,

windows widening to let the wind

blow the important pages away

like so many lies.

Shouldn’t we rejoice

when great ocean liners no longer

plow the plastic sea to unhappy islands

but lie in the coral dark, mollusks

building calcium palaces on their hulls?

God who once loved us

no longer requires our praise,

delighting Himself alone

with the meadowlark.

A crow lifts an unseemly voice to heaven,

and a nightjar flies over the ruined houses

carrying a soul, passing it

from one bird to the next,

never content with its song.

Nightjar, Michael Simms, 112 pages, $17, Ragged Sky Press.

Second Sunday Poetry Reading, Princeton Makes, Princeton Shopping Center, 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton. Sunday, December 12, 4 p.m. princetonmakes@gmail.com.

