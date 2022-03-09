Princeton Makes’ Second Saturday Poetry Reading set for Sunday, March 13, at 4 p.m., features regional poets Todd C. Evans and Stacey Williams.

Evans, a Trenton native and current Willingboro resident, is the author of five chapbooks, founder of the Don Evans Players, and has hosted open mic sessions for Classics Books in Trenton and African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County.

Todd Evans.JPG

Todd Evans

In the following sample of his work, Evans references his late father, playwright Don Evans, in the title by referring to his father’s favorite pipe tobacco and subsequent nickname, Captain Black.

I wish

by son of black

I wish

Folks in this world

were more in touch

I wish

that Candace Owens

didn’t talk so damn much

I wish

That people

searched their souls

and didn’t go on silly hunches

and pandemics didn’t come in bunches

I wish

we lived in a world where it out to phase ya

when a cop

don’t know her gun from her Taser

I wish

When you can play the game

you can coach the game

Just the same

Yes

I wish the world was in touch

and I ain’t have to wish so damn much

Stacey Williams.jpg

Stacey Williams

Williams, originally from Newark and now living in Columbus, takes his inspiration from the Bible, science fiction, and hip hop and is the author of “Sneakers on the Cross.”

He is represented here by the following untitled poem:

When I was a child

I acted as a child

But when I grew up

I let those childish things go

Well not really

I still love to rhyme

Kung Fu flicks

And Thelma from good times

But as a man

Though I still hang with brothers

I look at the production

Of films by the shaw brothers

How they filmed

How they were written

Inspired my stories

In poems I’ve written

Newark NJ

MCs be bragging

But the avenues and streets

Was where I entered the dragon

My conscious narrated

With a Morgan Freeman voice

Stacey LIFE

Is a song called CHOICE

You can either sell or use

It’s up to you

To be at church in a coffin

Or sitting in a pew

Now let me get to

Women that looked like Thelma

How someone looks and who they are

Experience will tell ya

As a child

Only the body mattered

But just looks was a drama

That left my heart shattered

But life game me a choice

And I knew better

Some girls favored Beyonce

And some favored PRECIOUS

Pumps and weaves

And a deceitful kiss

Have reasons that are demons

That’s not fair to your kids

But every boxer has lost a fight

Every good QB throws interceptions

Life is an experience

And also a lesson

The Second Sunday Poetry Reading Featuring Todd C. Evans and Stacey Williams and followed with a limited Open Mic for the first 10 to sign up, Princeton Makes, Princeton Shopping Center, next to Metropolis Hair Salon, Sunday, March 13, 4 p.m. Free. Coordinated by Ragged Sky Press. For more information, contact Jim Levine: princetonmakes@gmail.com.

