Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.