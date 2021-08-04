In late March, 2020, 53 short films in a variety of genres from an international slate of directors were set to be shown as part of the 12th annual Trenton Film Festival at Mill Hill Playhouse. The coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
Now, more than 16 months later, the festival is back on — in a virtual format — from Wednesday, August 4, through Tuesday, August 31.
The films have been divided into 13 blocks, and passes that enable seven days of online viewing are available for $10.50 per block or $28.33 for an all-access pass.
The lineup includes:
Comedy. “The Same But Different,” six minutes, directed by Art Varga. In this music video, a young girl learns how small ideas grow into big things.
“Go To Hell and Turn Left,” 82 minutes, directed by Carlo Caldana. Olif is a deaf painter struggling with alcohol and the death of his wife Emily. When he sneaks into a reception to play spy for his agent, he sees a woman who bears a striking resemblance to the late Emily.
Music Documentaries. “Transit(ion),” 8 minutes, directed by Robert Sickels. A look at the relationship of movies and their depiction of the human need to travel.
“Dance All Night — The Highwoods Stringband Story,” 78 minutes, directed by Larry Edelman. In the 1970s, the Highwoods Stringband’s unique blend of musical talent, exuberance, and eclectic repertoire introduced listeners to traditional old-time string band music, and inspired a new generation of musicians.
Political Documentaries. “War Game,” 18 minutes, directed by Mehrnoosh Fetrat of Iran and Jon Appel. In an imagined battle between the United States and the fictional Latin American country of Cubachilia, an American soldier has control over water resources and news media on both sides of the war.
“Unrepresented,” 84 minutes, directed by Daniel Falconer. This documentary investigates the mechanisms by which special interests bankroll political campaigns and lobby to rig the system in their favor.
Personal Stories. “Three Seasons of Sarony,” 36 minutes, directed by Christian Fleury of France. This documentary compares the life of pioneering 19th century photographer Napoleon Sarony with that of three present-day photographers and their quest for artistic identity.
“High Flying Jade,” 21.5 minutes, directed by Katherine Sweetman. The true story of a woman from Los Angeles who moves to Vietnam to join the circus as an aerialist. We meet her one week before the opening night of her first-ever big top performance.
“Tuba Ted: The Man and the Music,” 41 minutes, directed by Susan Reetz. Sprightly octogenarian tuba player Ted Goeden has over 70 years of professional experience, and the stories to prove it.
Women. “Behind the Cloud There Lives a Sun,” 15 minutes, directed by Kumar Mayank of India and the Philippines. Waiting for a bus to take her son to a family gathering, a victim of domestic violence silently questions her way of life.
“Every Shadow Seems Alive,” 16 minutes, directed by Leandro Afonso of Brazil. As a woman leaves her house, she senses threats throughout the day — at work, on the subway, in the car, on the street.
“Coffin Decolleté,” 6 minutes, directed by Nancy Kamal of Egypt. A young girl sees wedding preparations in her home and realizes that she is being forced to be the bride.
“I’m Not an Actress,” 20 minutes, directed by Ali Jalali of Iran. A woman tries to learn first-hand about drug addiction.
“The Bartender,” 10 minutes, directed by Travis Newsad. Hotel bartender Carly is thrown off her game by the arrival of a VIP guest celebrating with his leadership team. She becomes increasingly concerned for the only woman in the group.
“Driving Lessons,” 13 minutes, directed by Marziyeh Riahi of Iran. According to the laws of Iran, Bahareh must have her traditional, chauvinistic husband accompany her to driving lessons so she and her instructor will not be alone.
Outsiders. “Seed,” 2 minutes, directed by Joshua Planz. Every seed is a poet in this experimental film.
“Scenes from the Periphery,” 3 minutes, directed by Derek Taylor. An aerial survey becomes a search for home, place, and direction.
“Dear Hearing World,” 7 minutes, directed by Adam Docker of the United Kingdom. A spoken word piece voiced by Raymond Antrobus and performed in British sign language by deaf actress Vilma Jackson.
“I See in the Dark,” 16 minutes, directed by Lana Bregar of Slovenia. An intimate journey into the worlds of three individuals who have lost their sight.
“Hermit,” 15 minutes, directed by Omid Mirzaei of Iran. A man lives alone in a bus in the desert.
“The Man Who Dwelt Below,” 7.5 minutes, directed by Abram Hammer. A hermit living underground in a series of wet, grimy tunnels hears a girl’s song and is faced with the opportunity to help someone in need — and come out of the darkness.
“As the First Time,” 20 minutes, directed by Emanuela Mascherini, of Italy. Oscar is a photographer who has always captured moments and memories on film, until his wife’s illness threatens to steal all forms of memory.
Iranian Kids. Note: Some films in this group may be inappropriate for children.
“Tangle,” 7.5 minutes, directed by Maliheh Gholamzadeh of Iran. An animated short about people forced to leave their memories and loved ones behind because of war.
“Braceball,” 9.5 minutes, directed by Rayhaneh Mortezeenia of Iran. A disabled boy who loves soccer tries to make his dreams come true in his imagination.
“Azadeh,” 9.5 minutes, directed by Mirabbas Khosravinezhad of Iran. Azadeh wants to go to the city to visit her father in the hospital, but her mother and brother won’t allow her to go.
“I Killed a Person,” 28 minutes, directed by Nima Aghakhani of Iran. Children playing with water guns in the street hit a passerby with water. He falls down and doesn’t seem to respond to anyone who tries to help him.
“Better than Neil Armstrong,” 20 minutes, directed by Alireza Ghasemi of Iran. Four kids start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called The Redland.
Mystery. “City of Shells,” 34 minutes, directed by Sean Hamilton. Set in the changing urban landscape of Philadelphia, a woman’s disappearance sets off a series of strange events.
“The Connection Web Series,” 43 minutes, directed by Andrew of East Windsor. A series of short episodes that intertwine the superhero and film noir detective genres. For more on , see U.S. 1, March 25, 2020.
“Still,” 6.5 minutes, directed by Michael Licisyn. Vanessa is a photojournalist who takes it upon herself to investigate a local disturbance. She quickly finds that there are some things only her camera can see.
“The Time in Between the Seconds,” 26 minutes, directed by Mark Clauburg. Told in a non-linear narrative, this short film follows a young woman whose recovery from a tragic event leads her to make a selfless decision.
Fun International. “Things Were Better Before,” 6 minutes, directed by Lu Pulici of Italy. This animated music video, made entirely using found or recycled materials, is a wake-up call for environmental change before it’s too late.
“Monster,” 3 minutes, directed by Thomas Brosset of France. A music video for the song “Monster” by Fanny Charmont.
“Girl Culture” (English subtitles), 68 minutes, directed by Mélanie Brun of France. A year in the life of 13-year-old girls entering the 8th grade in France. Who are these girls? What do they do, what do they talk about, what do they dream about?
Political. “Black Hole,” 8 minutes, directed by Nicholas Ovcharov of Ukraine. An astrophysics professor lectures about a black hole, but doesn’t realize that he will also be absorbed by it.
“Comrade Dov,” 75 minutes, directed by Barak Heymann of Israel. Dov Khenin has been called everything from “goddamned communist” to “internal enemy” during his 13-year tenure as a member of the Israeli parliament for the leftist Jewish-Arab party Hadash. This thought-provoking portrait follows a unique politician, while examining the open wounds of contemporary Israeli society.
Docs by Local Filmmakers. “Geronimo: Circus Trash Monster,” 8.5 minutes, directed by Colleen Brady. After moving to Kensington, Philadelphia, Regina uses her aerialist skills to beautify her neighborhood and bring together the community.
“Sunday in Cadwalader Park,” 30 minutes, directed by Ilene Dube of West Windsor. Trenton’s Cadwalader Park is the last great urban park designed by Frederic Law Olmsted, father of American landscape architecture and designer of Central Park. Hear how the park has taken on a life of its own through the voices of local residents. Dube is a frequent contributor to U.S. 1.
“Squeegee,” 13.5 minutes, directed by Khalid Ali. A documentary following the working days of seven Baltimore “squeegee boys” — young men who wash car windshields at busy intersections for tips.
“Walter’s Walk,” 8.5 minutes, directed by Stephen Bydal. Meet Walter Wright, a 21st century pedestrian out to conquer Manhattan’s bridges one step at a time.
“Eworth,” 16 minutes, directed by Christopher Romano. Fly fishing and tour guiding is a way of life for most Belizeans, and this documentary follows one of the best, Eworth Garbutt.
“The Tides That Bind,” 22 minutes, directed by Nick Natalicchio. People have been sending messages in bottles for hundreds of years, in search of everything from romance to scientific data. Clint Buffington has found over 90 messages in bottles and has made it a mission to track down the senders.
Shorts by Local Filmmakers. “You Reap What You Sow,” 2 minutes, directed by Jacob Updike. When 5-year-old Thomas is evacuating the city with his mother, he asks her why they have to go.
“Luna,” 8.5 minutes, directed by Virend Shindi. While filming a commercial for a new artificial intelligence app, Luna, the AI, takes on a mind of her own.
“Processing,” 7.5 minutes, directed by Tommy Butler. One morning inside the head of a young man on the autism spectrum as he and his older sister try to get through the day.
“You Look Great,” 26 minutes, directed by Justin Davis. In this dark comedy, Peter struggles with his weight and body image as he tries to gain control.
“Ben & Sarah Get a Dog,” 9 minutes, directed by George Westberg. Sarah becomes focused on the idea of getting a dog. Ben is hesitant because he’s afraid of being replaced as the object of Sarah’s affection.
“Calibrated,” 53 minutes, directed by Miles Calbach. An eccentric loner is forced into bizarre situations when the antique machine he relies on to create daily agendas begins to turn on him.
Music & Animation, Local “Space Tape,” 6 minutes, directed by Yuma Slowbinder. Three unique stories about art, a videotape in space, and a hearse driver.
“1,000 Keys,” 3 minutes, directed by Anthony Catonese featuring The Cryptkeeper Five. A music video about finding a stronghold among friends, away from turmoil at home. For more on Catonese, see U.S. 1, January 23, 2019. For more on Trenton-based band Cryptkeeper Five, see U.S. 1, March 28, 2018.
“Agent of Chaos,” 4 minutes, directed by Scott Glazer and Wade Wilson. A music video for Trenton-based rapper, Wade Wilson.
“The 3 Me’s,” 2 minutes, directed by Simon Daniels of Ireland. A poem about discovery of self.
“Song for Our People,” 56 minutes, directed by Mustapha Khan. A group of professional musicians and artists come together in a Brooklyn recording studio to create a powerful new anthem to honor the perseverance of their African-American ancestors and to answer the question, “What have you done with your freedom?”
