Transactions
Mount Laurel-based commercial real estate firm NAI Mertz has announced the sale of a 20-acre parcel on Rising Sun Road in Bordentown.
The buyer was First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., which purchased the property from a private owner.
First Industrial plans to construct a speculative building on the site, which has frontage on Route 130 as well as Rising Sun and Dunns Mill roads. The building lies within two miles of Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.
Teams from NAI Mertz and Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing for the building to be known as First Bordentown Logistics Center. The facility will include 208,000 square feet of warehouse space and 2,950 square feet of office space.
Plans for the space include 36-foot clear ceiling heights, 45 trailer stalls, 42 dock doors, two ramps, and an ESFR sprinkler system. Nearby businesses include Grainger, Netflix, BJ’s, United Supply, and others.
Construction is expected to be complete late next year.
Expansions
NJ Biopharmaceuticals, 350 Carter Road, Princeton 08540. Nareshkumar Jain, president, CEO, and chairman. www.njbio.com.
Integrated chemistry service provider NJ Bio, which earlier this year moved its headquarters from North Brunswick to a 35,000 square-foot-space at the former Bristol Myers Squibb facility on Carter Road, has now more than doubled its space there.
NJ Bio’s expansion, to 79,000 square feet, means that it now occupies the entire main campus facility. It also maintains an office in Bristol, Pennsylvania.
“On behalf of NJ Bio employees and the board of directors, I am excited to announce the achievement of this significant milestone in our journey to providing expanded services and resources to support our clients’ clinical study programs,” said Nareshkumar Jain, president and CEO of NJ Bio, in a statement.
“NJ Bio was granted the Best Contract Research Provider Award at the 8th World ADC Awards in October 2021 for being an outstanding partner to our clients, delivering high value for their research and development needs. Now, we aim to become an even more integrated partner to deliver on their clinical programs. We are laser-focused on setting up our state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing suites to become operational in 2022. This expansion will enable us to manufacture GMP grade payload-linkers, drug candidates, and antibody-drug conjugates for phase 1 to 3 clinical studies for our clients.”
The expansion also assists in NJ Bio’s evolution from a contract research provider to a contract development and manufacturing organization.
BeiGene Closes on Innovation Campus Purchase
BeiGene, a global biotech company, has closed on the purchase of 42 acres of the Pennington-Rocky Hill Road property known as the Princeton West Innovation Campus.
The campus, which formerly housed Bristol Myers Squibb, is owned by Lincoln Equities Group, which purchased the property along with H.I.G. Realty Partners in 2020.
BeiGene plans to locate in a state-of-the-art facility that is expected to include up to 400,000 square feet of dedicated commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, including up to 16,000 liters of biologics capacity, along with clinical R&D and office space.
Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in late 2023 or early 2024.
The 1.2 million-square-foot life sciences campus features nine principal buildings supporting clinical manufacturing, biological laboratories, office space, R&D support space, storage facilities, and a global data and command center.
Other amenities include a full-service cafeteria, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, and a freestanding, 28,000-square-foot child development center, plus multiple conference areas.
BeiGene was founded in Beijing, China, in 2010 and has grown to have a global presence. It focuses on the development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for cancer treatment.
Management Moves
Educational Testing Service, Rosedale Road, Princeton 08541; 609-921-9000. Walt MacDonald, president. www.ets.org.
Princeton-based ETS has named Steve Santana as the organization’s chief information officer.
Santana has more than 25 years of IT and product development experience. He comes to ETS from Pearson, where as senior vice president and chief technology officer for the last six years he was responsible for the modernization and delivery of sales, service, e-commerce and numerous product technologies.
He has previously worked for Ciena, Nortel, and Apple. He earned his undergraduate degree from San Jose State University.
“Steve brings a wealth of experience leading digital transformation with global teams to drive sustainable IT solutions, and I’m excited to announce his addition to my leadership team,” Eddie Monteiro, ETS’ chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Steve will be an asset to ETS, ensuring we deploy cutting-edge technology and improve customer experience to better meet the needs of learners as we continue to expand access, quality and equity in assessment and learning around the globe.”
“The future of learning relies on our ability to keep pace with education as it continues to evolve — I look forward to helping ETS leverage technology to meet customers where they are with what they need most,” Santana said in a statement. “At the intersection of IT and education is ETS’ dedication to expanding educational opportunities for all learners through growth, efficient operations and improved customer experiences.”
Deaths
Joseph Csercsevits, III, 84, on November 25. He worked as an engineer for RCA.
Janina Mania, 93, on November 22. She worked for General Porcelain in Trenton for 26 years.
Richard Bacsik, 93, on November 17. He retired as chief animal control officer for Hamilton Township after 33 years of service.
Mary Hinkle, 77, on December 1. She retired from the state of New Jersey as a file clerk after 40 years of service.
Joseph Alonzo Dodson, Jr., 71, on November 21. He retired from IBM, where he worked in IT sales, and later worked in security for Sherute in Hamilton.
Glenn R. Cochran, 66, on November 21. A graduate of Rutgers Law School, he served as the Princeton Housing Authority’s board attorney.
Helmut R. Laemmle, 84, on November 30. He spent 40 years as an iron worker with Dinger Bros. Ironworks of Trenton.
Gilbert Harman, 83, on November 13. He was a professor of philosophy, emeritus, at Princeton University who served on the faculty from 1963 until 2017. He taught courses in epistemology, philosophy of mind, philosophy of language, philosophy of law, action theory, and moral philosophy.