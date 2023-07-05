Fennelly Associates
Fennelly Associates has announced the negotiation of two office leases combing for 16,767 square feet of space in Hamilton. The transactions include an 11,170-square-foot lease at 1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road and a 5,597-square-foot lease at 3840 Quakerbridge Road.
Fennelly Associates President Jerry Fennelly, SIOR, and Corporate Real Estate Specialist Patrick Dintrone, SIOR, represented the tenant, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, to continue the firm’s decade-plus relationship with the nonprofit organization.
1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road is a two-story, 35,000-square-foot office building located across from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton. Located 15 minutes down the road, 3840 Quakerbridge Road is a two-story, 33,000-square-foot office building.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, is a nonprofit agency that offers mental health, poverty reduction and social and crisis services to individuals and families, particularly those impacted by trauma and adversity. It sought Fennelly Associates’ guidance to consolidate three locations into two.
“One of the joys of working in the commercial real estate industry is utilizing our skillset to help organizations that make tremendous impacts in our local communities,” said Fennelly. “Considering their work has and will continue to help so many individuals and families, it’s our pleasure to provide the services needed to help Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, consolidate their spaces here in Hamilton. We wish them the best of luck and success in their new spaces.”
More information: www.fennelly.com and www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org.
Bussel Realty Corp.
Bussel Realty Corp. has announced that it arranged a 40,000-square-foot lease expansion for REDCOM Design & Construction LLC at 138 Georges Road in South Brunswick.
Leo Esses and Ilan Tabbouche, of Bussel represented the property’s owner, 138 Georges Road LLC, in the transaction.
138 Georges Road is a 102,108-square-foot industrial property located near Route 130 and Exit 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike.
REDCOM is a full service commercial architectural design, engineering, and general contracting firm with headquarters in Westfield, New Jersey.