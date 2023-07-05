Community Options, a national nonprofit providing housing and employment support to people with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Jason Iadisernia as executive recruiter. In his new role, Iadisernia will ensure that Community Options attracts dedicated, skilled and high performing leaders. He will enhance the organization’s mission and services by bringing top talent in as he promotes the generous benefits, training policies and talent recognition programs within Community Options.
Iadisernia has a bachelor of science in marketing from Sacred Heard University and has worked in recruitment for five years, most recently at Aston Carter.
Reporting directly to the chief human resources officer, Courtney Eidel, Iadisernia will be based in Princeton.
“Community Options embraces its leadership staff through training programs, executive coaching, and recognition because we understand how attracting and retaining the best people in the industry translates to the best quality of support for people with disabilities. Jason will contribute to this paradigm by bringing top talent through our doors,” explained Robert Stack, Community Options’ president and CEO.
Iadisernia was attracted to the position because it will give him an opportunity to use his recruitment skills to improve the lives of people with disabilities.
“I love what I do as a recruiter. By working in this function at a not for profit that provides high quality supports to people with disabilities across the country, my professional skills and passion for social good are joined,” Iadisernia said.
