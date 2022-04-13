Eileen M. Heinzel, 57, on April 9. She served for 10 years on Pennington Borough Council and since 2014 served as Pennington Borough Administrator.
Josette R. Tatler, 83, on March 26. She worked as a clerk and later as a supervisor at General Motors Fisher Guide in Ewing, then spent 10 years working at the David Sarnoff Research Center.
Michael Vandeleur, 89, on April 10. He spent 35 years with the Trenton Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant detective. He also ran security for the Trenton Thunder for five years.
Edward Procaccini, Jr., 76, on April 4. He previously owned the Broad Street Steakhouse and the World of Sound music store. He worked for the General Motors, Fischer Gauge Plant, in Ewing as a forklift operator for more than 20 years.
Debra Kahny Mercantini, 56, on March 27. She volunteered with Womanspace, served as secretary of the Princeton Environmental Commission chairman of the Robbinsville Zoning Board, and worked for Princeton Township for 25 years.
Marie T. Fato Wnuk, 88, on March 31. She worked as a bookkeeper at the NJ Association of Elementary School Administrators and the Parkside Memorial Home in Ewing.
Stephen John Lengyel, Jr., age 88, on March 31. He worked for US Steel for many years before becoming a teacher of refrigeration and air conditioning at MCVTS.
Gloria Louise McIntyre, 84, on March 24. She worked for decades in the office at Washington’s Crossing State Park.
Leslie E. Katona Sr., 86, on March 24, He was utilities foreman at American Cyanamid before moving full time to his own business, Lawrence Engineering, an auto racing fabrication and parts retailer.
Walter C. Case, 85, on March 23. He retired from Princeton University, where he was a plumber.
Geraldine L. Biache, 86, on March 27. She worked for Goodall Rubber Company until its closing and at ETS until her retirement.
Walter R. Wenczel, 90, on March 29. He was the vice president of manufacturing at Wenczel Tile, a family-owned company in Trenton, until its closing. He then worked for the State of New Jersey Judiciary Department.
Nicholas Poveromo, 82, on March 22. He retired in 2002 as an assistant title officer for the Right of Way Division of the State of New Jersey Department of Transportation after 36 years.
Etta Logan, 88, on March 22. She retired after 20 years as a bank manager at Sovereign Bank in the Lawrence Shopping Center.
John P. Stemler Jr., 72, on March 22. He worked for the Ewing Police Department for 32 years.
Tai Kyun Shin, 89, on March 18. He retired as a contract administrator for the State of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services.
William T. Kerr, 82, on March 15. He worked as an instructor at Rider College, as the director of the library at the New Jersey Historical Society in Newark, NJ, and as a rare book cataloger at the NJ State Library before his retirement.
Frank Whyte, 65, on February 14. He was the founder of The Pennington Barber.
John Luigi Perego, 84, on March 15. He worked at Princeton University as a certified athletic trainer.
Rudolph A. Fuessel, Jr., 85, on March 14. He was the owner and proprietor of R. Fuessel Pump and Tank Removal in Trenton. He was a member of the Petroleum Equipment Contractors Association of NJ and the Petroleum Equipment Institute.
John J. O’Grady, 93, on March 10. He was vice president of marketing for Wenczel Tile Co. in Trenton for 36 years.
Jean L. Hornberger, 97, on March 12. She was a computer data entry clerk for Heinemann Electric Company in Trenton for 45 years.