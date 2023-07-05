Week of July 5, 2023:
Gordon A. Dey, 85, on July 1. He was the owner and operator of Gordon Dey Farm in Cranbury for more than 40 years. He also owned a farm in Tennessee.
Patricia M. Willever, 82, on June 30. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T for 28 years. She served as the Fire Commissioner for Hamilton Township 8th Fire District and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary NJ State Firemen, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mercer County Firemen’s Association, the Colonial Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and the Signal 22 Association.
Borivoj Richard Franko-Filipasic, 101, on June 2. He had a long career as head of the High-Pressure Laboratory at FMC Corp., where he specialized in high pressure organic chemistry and designed three laboratories specifically for these processes. He was listed on 17 patents for his process development work at FMC.
Arlene Ludwiczak, 85, on July 2. She worked for RCA David Sarnoff Labs and General Electric for nearly 40 years.