Womanspace, a Lawrence-based nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, has announced a $5,000 donation from Burlington Stores Foundation, made possible by Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer.
The foundation focuses on providing funds to qualifying non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that are solely nominated by Burlington employees nationwide.
This grant will help fund the Emergency Shelter and Transitional Housing Program for victims of domestic violence. Founded in 1977, the Emergency Shelter ensures immediate protection for women and families in crisis by providing comprehensive counseling services, as well as other essential needs such as food, clothing, transportation, childcare, and referral to various social services.
Additionally, the Transitional Housing Program, or Barbara’s House, provides families with longer-term housing and support services that enable them to develop a variety of life skills and financial means to secure safe, affordable, and permanent housing. Such comprehensive support has a direct impact on improving their chances of achieving long-term well-being and self-sufficiency.
“Providing shelter to survivors and families in crisis is core to the Womanspace mission. We are grateful for this $5,000 donation by the Burlington Stores Foundation to help alleviate the strain of rising food costs, rent, and other expenses for our clients,” said Nathalie Nelson, CEO and president of Womanspace.
