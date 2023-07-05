The New Jersey Business Action Center, which serves as the Department of State's link to the business community, has announced that Tauhid Chappell will be the inaugural executive director of the Cannabis Training Academy, a free program that connects residents ages 21 and older with the educational and professional resources required to earn an adult-use cannabis license and is expected to debut in late 2023.
Chapell graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in broadcast communications, where his work in journalism and advocacy led him to cultivate a strong network of cannabis industry professionals when he founded the Philadelphia Cannabusiness Association to mitigate the harm brought on by cannabis prohibition.
He is also a member of the executive board for the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, or PABJ, which, according to its history website, was “the first incorporated ‘Association of Black Journalists,’ predating the National Association of Black Journalists,” and remains one of the largest professional associations for Black journalists in the country.
According to the June press release from NJBAC, the CTA “represents an innovative approach to equitably nurture the cannabis industry in New Jersey. Providing educational opportunities that educate, empower, and establish business operations is crucial to repairing the damage inflicted on marginalized communities and individuals who faced mass criminalization prior to legalization.”
NJBAC has stated that it intends to focus the CTA program, first announced in 2022, on “those from underserved communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition” as they work to acquire an operator’s license or “engage in ancillary businesses.”
Eligible students “must qualify as social equity, legacy, Impact Zone, diverse-owned, or microbusiness applicants” before enrolling in the program — a curriculum of online classes taught by industry experts in order to break down governmental and legal barriers to the process at no cost to the individual — that expands on subjects like the best practices in the cannabis business and the ability to engage in live Q&A sessions.
“The cannabis industry in New Jersey is flourishing each day,” says Secretary of State Tahesha Way in a quote. “By investing in knowledgeable staff who foster educational opportunities, we are preparing for the future. The appointment of the new CTA executive director is a significant stride towards the public launch of the CTA. Through accessible education, particularly for those historically affected by cannabis prohibition, we are building a stronger and fairer New Jersey.”
With PABJ, Chapell also established the Color of Cannabis Conference, known as “Philadelphia’s first media-led cannabis conference,” an initiative “to educate communities of color and local media professionals on the history of cannabis, its connection to the War on Drugs and mass incarceration, the medical aspects of cannabis, and how to get into the cannabis industry,” as explained in Chappell’s LinkedIn profile biography. While the core of the affiliated event is to refute long-standing myths and dispel years of prejudice about cannabis, the program’s aim is similar to the CTA in that it enables those from often under-resourced demographics to be supported and find a place in the industry.
Chapell is also an adjunct instructor at Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University, where he developed the course “Cannabis Social Justice & Equity Policies: Evaluating Impact & Outcome” for the institution’s online cannabis master’s program that encompasses the areas of medicine, science, and business for anyone seeking a related profession.
“The incorporation of the Cannabis Training Academy into the New Jersey Business Action Center will cater to the needs of aspiring entrepreneurs venturing into the cannabis industry. Tauhid’s extensive expertise and background in the cannabis field, along with his involvement in higher education and media, will undoubtedly enhance the CTA and equip students with the necessary information to thrive,” adds Penni Wild, the deputy director of NJBAC.
“I’m honored to lead New Jersey’s Cannabis Training Academy, supporting our state’s commitment to an equitable cannabis industry. This academy is dedicated to legacy operators, communities affected by the War on Drugs, LGBTQ+ and Indigenous communities, and those who’ve served. I look forward to ensuring these aspiring entrepreneurs receive the resources they need to thrive in New Jersey,” Chappel says.
In the near future, CTA will be accepting applications for instructors with cannabis and business experience, a paid position for those looking to pave the way for future entrepreneurs in New Jersey. For more information, email cta@sos.nj.gov.
To read more about NJBAC services, visit its page on the state website, nj.gov/state/bac or call 1-800-JERSEY-7. For a personalized guide on the process of how to plan, start, operate, and/or grow a business, see business.nj.gov.
