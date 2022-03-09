Princeton, Somerset County YMCAs Merge
Greater Somerset County YMCA announced on March 1 the merger of Princeton YMCA, a full-service YMCA, into the association. The combined association comprises four full-service facilities, one aquatics facility, and two “Ys beyond walls” providing local on-site programming and services. The YMCAs under the association’s umbrella include: Bridgewater YMCA, Franklin Township YMCA, Hillsborough YMCA, Plainfield YMCA, Princeton YMCA, Somerset Hills YMCA, and Somerville YMCA.
Princeton YMCA will continue to offer its full range of mission-based programs and services, as well as collaborate with community partners. Princeton YMCA will also continue its alliance with organizations it has a longstanding history of supporting.
Since 2000, an increasing number of YMCAs across the country have seen great success through mergers as a proven and effective model that contributes to the sustainability of YMCAs. Putting this approach into practice for nearly a decade, Greater Somerset County YMCA has a strong track record of successful mergers and integrations, as well as an established and highly effective governance and staff leadership structure already in place to support a multi-branch association.
This announcement is the result of more than three years of analysis and planning. Under a management agreement reached in October, 2021, David M. Carcieri, president and CEO of Greater Somerset County YMCA, has been leading both organizations’ operations. Kate Bech, former CEO of Princeton YMCA, assumed a senior leadership role as vice president of mission advancement, dedicated to maintaining key relationships in the community and capital campaign fundraising necessary to sustain the Y mission.
“As a growth-oriented association, we are confident that the combined resources, collective knowledge, and traditions of Greater Somerset County YMCA and Princeton YMCA will enhance our ability to accomplish and strengthen our mission. We know from our past experience, that when we work together for the greater good of our communities, we can best serve youth, families, and diverse households for years to come,” Carcieri said in a statement.
“We believe that the sum of this union will be greater than its parts; it will fortify the organization’s fiscal strength and present expanded opportunities to best serve residents throughout Somerset County, Princeton, and Plainfield.”
“Both Ys have been vital to their respective communities and are passionate about transformation and creating lasting impact in our shared footprint,” Bech said. “Because the YMCA is so much more than just a building on the corner. It is a powerful association of people joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility.
“We believe that lasting personal and social change can only come about when we all work together to invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors,” she continued.
“We have an incredible opportunity to impact the lives of untold children, women, men, and others through expanded mission-focused programs and services,” Princeton YMCA Board Chair Prashanth Jayachandran said. “We could not be happier to celebrate this union and begin the work to enhance membership and realize our joint vision for a strong community. The merger unlocks so much potential.”
More information: www.princetonymca.org.
CNJN Partners with Discover Central New Jersey
Central New Jersey Television Network, formerly known as Princeton Community TV, announced that it has agreed to a partnership affiliation with Discover Central New Jersey, an organization designed to educate visitors and residents to the hospitality, eateries, historical locations of interest, and events that make Central New Jersey the place to live, work, and visit.
As part of the agreement, CNJN will run videos from Discover Central New Jersey on CNJN television. In addition, CNJN will develop with Discover Central New Jersey a tourism initiative that highlights places to stay, places to visit, places to dine, and showcase the events from entertainment to arts to sports that Central New Jersey offers.
“Our two organizations share a passion for telling the stories of Central New Jersey, a region that is finally getting the attention it deserves for its agriculture, history, outdoor recreation, creativity, and strong sense of community,” said Discover Central New Jersey founder Brad Fay. “We look forward to collaborating with Central New Jersey Network in celebrating those stories.”
With local programming as its bedrock, CNJN provides local, national and international news coverage. It is also one of the largest public producers of original content in New Jersey, delivering programs featuring local business, educational, nonprofits, and legislative leaders delivering perspectives on important, timely topics while answering viewers questions. All CNJN programming is featured on its website at www.cnjn.org and may be accessed on Comcast Channels 28 and 30 in Princeton and Channels 43 and 45 on Verizon FIOS throughout Mercer County.
“CNJN is thrilled to partner with Discover Central New Jersey. Our partnership will bring more visibility to the tourism, hospitality and entertainment locations and highlight the important historical history that our region has to offer,” said Peter Crowley, vice chairman of CNJN.
More information: www.cnjn.org or www.discovercentralnj.com.
Deaths
William Lewis Harrington, 83, on February 25. He worked for RCA Laboratories for 20 years before founding his own lab, Evans East (now Evans Analytical Group) in East Windsor.
Patricia M. Marino, 86, on March 2. She worked at Bruno and Ridgway Research as a coder for 25 years and was a founding member of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Hamilton.
Donald W. Lippincott, Sr., 86, on March 4. He was an assistant manager at the Times of Trenton, where he worked for 45 years, and also worked for 30 years for the Princeton Packet.
Thomas F. Johnson, 84, on February 28. He was retired from Roller Bearing Company of America in Ewing.
Robert Varanyak, 87, on February 28. He spent 34 years as warehouse operations supervisor for the Hamilton Township Board of Education.
Nicola Joseph Maggi, 85, on February 28. A retired plumber, he was employed by Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 9 for 53 years.
Andrew Truch on February 27. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he worked for John A. Roebling Co. in Trenton for 20 years and for the Trenton Board of Education for 25 years as build superintendent.