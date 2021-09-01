Area Companies Named to Inc. 5000
Twenty Princeton-area companies have been named to Inc magazine’s annual list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest growing companies. Nine of the 20 companies also appeared on the 2020 edition of the list.
Princeton Mortgage Corporation, 439 Grand Avenue, Ewing 08628. 609-737-1000. Rich Weidel, CEO. www.princetonmortgage.com.
No. 502, 969 percent growth. The mortgage banking company also has locations in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company also appeared on the 2020 list as No. 4,415.
Axiom Healthcare Strategies, 47 Hulfish Street, Suite 500, Princeton 08542. 609-651-5678. www.axiomhcs.com.
No. 717, 685 percent growth. The consulting firm offers strategy guidance for R&D, medical affairs, and marketing in the fields of oncology and rare diseases.
Qordata, 103 Carnegie Center Drive, Suite 300, Princeton 08540. 609-375-0010. Mohammad Ovais, founder and CEO. www.qordata.com.
No. 1,351, 353 percent growth. The data analytics and integration start-up serves the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.
TechSmart Global, Inc., 666 Plainsboro Road, Suite 1116, Plainsboro 08536. www.techsmartglobal.com.
No. 1,382, 343 percent growth. The firm, which also has offices in Hyderabad, India, specializes in technology consulting and software development. Techsmart was No. 126 on the 2020 list.
Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, 661 Route 1, North Brunswick 08902. 732-640-0058. Jingjun ‘Jim’ Huang, CEO. www.ascendiapharma.com.
No. 1,422, 333 percent growth. The pharmaceutical company focuses on the development of specialty pharmaceutical products and formulations that address drug delivery challenges. The company was No. 4,661 in 2020.
Enerex, 231 Clarksville Road, #3, West Windsor 08550. 713-936-9301. Deepinder Singh, co-founder and CEO. www.enerex.com.
No. 1,443, 328 percent growth. The company, which also has a sales office in Houston, provides a data platform that brings together stakeholders in the retail energy industry including brokers, suppliers, utilities, and more.
Media Agility, 360 Wall Street, Princeton 08540. 609-681-5754. Rajesh Abhyankar, co-founder and CEO. www.mediaagility.com.
No. 1,784. 255 percent growth. The global digital consultancy has additional offices in London, Mexico, India, and Singapore. The company was No. 3,067 in 2020.
Della Infotech, 5 Independence Way, Suite #300, Princeton 08540. 609-964-4254. www.dellainfotech.com.
No. 1,905, 235 percent growth. The provider of workforce solutions including IT, staffing, payroll, and healthcare, placed 1,017th on the 2020 list.
RxLogix Corporation, 500 College Road East, Suite 410, Princeton 08540. 609-910-1072. Raj Moore, chief architect and CEO. www.rxlogix.com.
No. 2,284, 186 percent growth. The Forrestal Center-based firm is a global pharmacovigilance solutions company specializing in software and consulting services.
Saligram Systems Inc., 666 Plainsboro Road, Suite 1365, Plainsboro 08536. 609-589-3900. www.saligrams.com.
No. 2,756, 146 percent growth. The company provides IT staffing and consulting and has an additional office in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. It was No. 1,705 in 2020.
Glorium Technologies, 100 Overlook Center, Second Floor, Princeton 08540. 888-354-0883. Andrei Kasyanau, co-founder and CEO. www.gloriumtech.com.
No. 2,895, 135 percent growth. Glorium is a provider of software solutions for the healthcare and real estate industries. It was No. 3,526 in 2020.
Infinity Flight Group, 10 West Piper Avenue, Ewing 08628. 609-883-0555. www.infinityflightgroup.com.
No. 3,399, 103 percent growth. The company based at Trenton-Mercer Airport offers training for future commercial pilots.
Augustine Consulting, 1800 East State Street, Suite 153, Hamilton 08609. 732-380-7300. www.aciedge.com.
No. 3,510, 97 percent growth. The veteran-owned business partners with U.S. government customers to assist with systems engineering, training, logistics, systems integration, and engineering analysis and design.
Compunnel Software Group, 103 Morgan Lane, Suite, 102 Plainsboro 08536. 609-606-9010. www.compunnel.com.
No. 3,582, 95 percent growth. The custom software application development company also provides IT staffing and corporate training. It was No. 4,286 in 2020.
ASB Resources, 4365 Route 1, Suite 205, Princeton 08540. 609-423-4949. Mohamed Bakerywala, founder. www.asbresources.com.
No. 3,664. 92 percent growth. The firm offers staffing, information security, consulting, and business intelligence services. It was No. 2,506 in 2020.
True Influence, 103 Carnegie Center Drive, Suite 300, Princeton 08540. 888-223-1586. Brian Giese, CEO. www.trueinfluence.com.
No. 3,942, 79 percent growth. The sales and marketing firm leverages data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns.
The Lynx Group, 1249 South River Road, #202A, East Windsor 08512. 732-659-3100. Brian Tyburski, president and CEO. www.thelynxgroup.com.
No. 4384, 63 percent growth. The healthcare communications company helps reach payers, pharmacists, physicians, practice managers, nurses, navigators, patients, caregivers, and more.
Atyeti, 125 Village Boulevard, Suite 290, Princeton 08540; 732-850-6968. www.atyeti.com.
No. 4,583, 56 percent growth. The provider of IT solutions has offices around the world in addition to Princeton, New York, Virginia, and North Carolina.
Branding Science International, 5 Schalks Crossing Road, Suite 210, Plainsboro 08536. 609-275-4930. www.branding-science.com.
No. 4,628, 55 percent growth. Branding Science is a global specialty healthcare market research and consulting firm that focuses on patient behavior to craft its marketing messages.
Artezio, 195 Nassau Street, Suite 32, Princeton 08542. 212-220-1641. Pavel Adylin, CEO. www.artezio.com.
No. 4,721, 51 percent growth. The company is a developer of custom software and provider of IT services around the world.
Deaths
Leonard Unverzagt, 70, on August 22. He was a chef who worked for Freddies Restaurant & Tavern in West Trenton, Bill’s Olde Tavern in Hamilton, and the Out Post in Cream Ridge.
David N. Holton. He retired from the state of New Jersey Department of Human Services, where he was a budget analyst, after 32 years.
James M. McInerney, 63, on August 24. He worked for Biolcinica in Princeton as director of records management and also volunteered with the Special Olympics.
Bernice F. Muha, 92, on August 25. She worked for Hamilton Township and was the founder of the Hamilton Township Senior Citizens program.
John Theodore Fischer, 92, on August 22. He worked as a research engineer in consumer electronics at RCA Laboratories.
Marilyn Adele Durbin, 97, on August 11. She was an assistant librarian in the math and physics library at Princeton University for 20 years.
Joseph Leon Emanski, 78, on August 27. A former resident of Kendall Park and Hamilton Township, he was the father Joe Emanski, director of digital initiatives for U.S. 1’s parent company, Community News Service.