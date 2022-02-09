Mergers
Attorneys Carl Archer and Robert “Bob” Brogan announced the merger of their respective law firms to form Archer Brogan, the largest elder law boutique in New Jersey, on February 1.
The combined firm includes seven attorneys and more than 20 additional team members. Archer Brogan will continue to operate from the previous firms’ five locations in Hamilton, Jamesburg, Bridgewater, Mount Laurel, and Brick.
Carl Archer, managing partner of Whitehorse Mercerville Road-based Archer Law Office, LLC, will become the managing partner of the new entity. “The merger is an exciting and unique opportunity in the New Jersey area, and will create a synergy between our current Medicaid and crisis planning operation and Bob’s nationally recognized reputation as a tax, estate planning, and special needs planning expert. This merger brings with it an even more satisfying opportunity to do what we love. Both firms singly have had the mission of advocating for our aging population; together, we are an even stronger force to do that. ”
Bob Brogan, managing partner of Brogan Law Group, will become senior partner in the new entity. “I am excited to work with Carl on a new venture that will leverage his firm’s expansive geographic reach and its expertise in crisis and Medicaid planning, to work with my decades of experience in special needs planning. Carl and I share a common vision of the future of elder law in New Jersey and we look forward to serving a greater community of clients in New Jersey for years to come. My staff is excited to join forces with Carl’s team to enhance not only the substantive areas of practice that are a strength for us, but also their current technology and law firm management infrastructure.”
Archer Brogan, LLP. 2235 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton 08619. 609-842-9200. Carl G. Archer, general partner. www.archerbrogan.com.
Acquisitions
Aurex Laboratories, an East Windsor-based pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and manufacturing clinical supplies, tablets, and soft gelatin capsules, has been acquired by California-based APNAR Pharma LP.
APNAR, which also has offices in India, focuses on the acquisition, licensing, development, sales, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals, drugs, and OTC non-prescription items for the U.S. market.
Its acquisition of Aurex allows it to extend its global footprint and increase its manufacturing capabilities. Aurex occupies a 68,000-square-foot site on a 14-acre campus on Lake Drive.
“As part of our well-defined strategy and commitment of having manufacturing in the United States of America, we are excited to acquire Aurex. This milestone will position APNAR as a company with global footprint in the US and India,” Dharmesh Patel, president of APNAR, said in a statement.
The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Aurex Laboratories, 10 Lake Drive, East Windsor 08520. 609-308-2304. www.aurexlabs.com.
Management Moves
The Trenton Downtown Association has announced the election of five new members to its board: Raoul Momo of Terra Momo Restaurant Group; Eric Poe of CURE Auto Insurance; Liad Onitiri of iPutOn Agency; Wayne Downing of Success Barbershop; and William “Butch” Osterman, owner of 113 South Warren Street. A new representative from the mayor’s office, Andres Lomi, real estate manager for the City of Trenton, was also appointed to the board.
“The TDA board of directors is excited to welcome our new board members and newly elected officers, who each bring new ideas and a unique perspective, as well as a strong shared commitment to supporting businesses in downtown Trenton,” says board chairman Roland Pott.
In recent months, long-time board members Bryan Evans and Anne LaBate were named vice chair and treasurer, respectively.
“We are moving forward with a number of goals for 2022, which include further broadening and deepening our board of directors and supporting Commercial District Services in the implementation of a new, vital downtown work plan,” Pott said.
Commercial District Services (CDS), the public space management company retained by the TDA board to manage the Special Improvement District, is in the process of implementing new streetscape enhancements and quality-of-life improvements throughout the district.
TDA is actively seeking additional board members to fill the seats of departing board members Clark Martin, Hal English, Richard Patterson, and Christien Nicole Brown. Individuals interested in serving on the TDA board should send an email, along with a brief biography or resume that states their interest, to info@trenton-downtown.com.
Zimmerli Museum Names New Director
Maura Reilly, a curator, writer, art consultant and nonprofit leader, has been named the new director of the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
Reilly is the founding curator of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she developed and launched the first exhibition and public programming space in the United States devoted entirely to feminist art. While there, she organized several landmark exhibitions, including the permanent installation of Judy Chicago’s “The Dinner Party” and the blockbuster “Global Feminisms,” among others.
She has also served as executive director and chief curator of the National Academy of Design and as senior curator at the American Federation of Arts. She will begin her new position February 15.
Reilly succeeds Donna Gustafson, who served as Zimmerli’s interim director and continues as curator of American and modern art/Mellon director for academic programs. Gustafson took on the museum’s temporary leadership role in 2020 following the death of Thomas Sokolowski, a noted HIV/AIDS activist who led the museum since 2017.
“Maura Reilly’s leadership roles at the Brooklyn Museum and with exhibitions internationally, as well as her expertise on global contemporary art and curatorial practice, will make her an excellent leader for the Zimmerli, one of the largest and most distinguished university-based museums nationwide. We are proud to welcome her to Rutgers–New Brunswick,” said Rutgers University–New Brunswick Chancellor-Provost Francine Conway.
“I am passionately committed to the museum’s essential missions of research, teaching and community engagement,” Reilly said. “I look forward to collaborating with the museum’s talented staff and board leadership on developing a new vision for the museum — one defined by empathy, compassion, mutual respect, and diversity, equity, access and inclusion (DEAI) principles.”
Reilly received her master’s and Ph.D. in art history from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University. She has taught art history and museum studies at institutions in the United States and Australia, including Arizona State University, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Queensland College of Arts, and Tufts University.
More information: zimmerli.rutgers.edu.
Deaths
William E. Seas, Jr., 87, on February 2. He worked for Thiokol Chemical Corporation before spending nearly 25 years with the Hopewell Township Police Department.
Carl Thomas Gatti, 96, on February 3. A Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War, he retired from the Trenton Post Office after 35 years as a letter carrier.
Robert T. Brandbergh, 87, on January 31. The lifelong Trenton resident was an Army veteran and worked for 39 years for General Motors.
Margaret Messling Tindall, 99, on January 29. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator at Meadow Lakes in Hightstown and at Mercer County Community College.
Millie Harford on January 18. She was considered a “founding mother” of Stuart Country Day School in Princeton, where she taught preschool for 14 years. She was also a docent at Princeton University Art Museum for 40 years.
Mary Ann Opperman, 83, on January 25. She worked at Princeton University for 21 years as a research assistant in social psychology.
Charles P. Flesch Jr., 58, on January 23. He worked for Cooper and Schaffer Roofing before founding Flesch’s Roofing and Sheet Metal Company, which has served Mercer County for the past 26 years.