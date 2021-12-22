NAI Fennelly Announces Two Sales in Ewing
Hamilton-based commercial real estate firm NAI Fennelly has announced the sale of two commercial properties in Ewing Township.
The first, a 4,000-square-foot freestanding retail building at 28 Scotch Road currently occupied by public safety equipment and uniform retailer Galls, sold for $525,000. Hofing Management, a commercial real estate firm that manages a national two million square foot portfolio, purchased the building from its previous owner, Paul Warren.
Fennelly also facilitated the sale of 94 Stokes Avenue, a 48,000-square-foot industrial building that was original built in 1940 as a propulsion laboratory for the Navy during World War II. The building, which has hosted an array of business in the past 80 years, is currently 50 percent leased. It sold for $600,000.
The seller, Pat Napatano, plans to retire, while the Brooklyn-based buyer sees the space as a venue for expanding its wholesaling business.
NAI Fennelly, 200A Whitehead Road #222, Hamilton 08619. Gerard J. Fennelly, president. 609-520-0061. www.fennelly.com.
Deaths
David John Britton, 82, on December 19. An Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, he was a postal carrier with the Princeton Post Office for 36 years.
Morton Collins, 85, on December 14. In 1968 he founded Data Science Ventures, a venture capital firm with offices in Princeton and Newport Beach, California. He also served on several state commissions related to the sciences and in advisory capacities at Princeton University and the Institute for Advanced Study.
Teresa A. O’Reilly, 89, on December 16. She worked at Princeton Inn and Green Acres Country Club before embarking on a long career with the state of New Jersey.
Marie C. D’Oria, 88, on December 15. She retired from the Princeton-based Center for Communications Research, where she was an assistant librarian.
Robert Nelson Stutz, 95, on December 13. A World War II veteran, he worked in information systems at John A. Roebling in Trenton and for the state of New Jersey. He ultimately retired as vice president and chief information officer with Mercer Medical Center.
David J. Acolia, 102, on December 13. He worked as a supervisor at Kramer Trenton Company for 41 years and in retirement worked for PM Rose Florist.
Spencer Reynolds Sr., 83, on November 28. The 1961 alumnus of Princeton University worked for its admissions office for more than 50 years.