Medical Office Sold
The medical office property at 88 Princeton Hightstown Road in West Windsor has been sold for $8 million, according to an announcement from commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. A team of David Bernhaut, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller.
The two-story, 25,364-square-foot facility was recently renovated and is currently 91 percent leased.
“We saw significant interest in this property because of its highly impressive tenant roster and ideal medical location,” Schwartz said of the building located three miles from the University Medical Center of Princeton and easily accessible from Princeton Junction train station and Route 1.
Hamilton-based commercial real estate firm NAI Fennelly has announced the sale of an industrial building in Monroe for $3.8 million.
The 27,863-square-foot building at 22 Abeel Road has 19,512 square feet of office space and 8,351 square feet of warehouse space. For the past 36 years it has served as the east coast headquarters of Shima Seiki, a manufacturer of computerized flat knitting machines, which also owned the building.
Shima Seiki has relocated its headquarters to the west coast and downsized to a 5,000-square-foot space at 45 Stouts Lane in Monmouth Junction.
Jerry Fennelly and Matt Fennelly of NAI Fennelly facilitated the sale of the Abeel Road property to Aplomb Technologies, an IT solutions provider for the IT, financial, telecom, health, retail, manufacturing, insurance, and media industries that currently has an office on College Road East in Plainsboro as well as a location in Michigan.
Taft Joins PROI Worldwide
Taft Communications, the communications company based on Lenox Drive in Lawrenceville, has been elected to partnership in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 55 countries.
“As our business continues to grow, we see opportunities to support our clients in geographies and focus areas beyond our core market,” said Ted Deutsch, Taft Communications CEO and managing partner. “Knowing we can now tap into the expertise of such high quality, like-minded independent agencies around the world is an exciting evolution for Taft clients, our employees and our business.”
Ciro Dias Reis, PROI Worldwide Global Chair and CEO of leading Brazilian firm Imagem Corporativa, stated “ESG programs are an important and growing part of the work done by many PROI Partners around the world. Taft Communications’ purpose-driven model fits well within the culture of our entrepreneurial network and brings additional perspectives in this area.”
Founded in 1983, Taft focuses on communications to drive purpose and impact. Much of the firm’s work centers on sustainability, Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI), employee engagement, social impact, health and other ESG topics.
PROI Worldwide encompasses more than 85 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 55 countries.
Billtrust, the business-to-business payments company based on Lenox Drive, has acquired Netherlands-based Order2Cash.
The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, was the second Europe-based company Billtrust has acquired in recent months. In October, 2021, it purchased Belgian software company iController for $8 million.
“We are thrilled to welcome Frank Hoekstra, Marco Eeman and the Order2Cash team into the Billtrust family,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust president, in a statement. “This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth plan of expanding globally with companies that offer complementary expertise, shared values and local market presence. Our EU team now exceeds 100 members, serving more than 700 customers, and is accelerating our global expansion.”
Order2Cash will maintain its existing offices in Amsterdam and Joure, Netherlands; Krakow, Poland; and New York City.
TerraCycle, the Trenton-based recycling company, has partnered with Taco Bell locations in Mercer County for a pilot program to recycle empty hot sauce packets. The aim is to divert the packets — of which 8.2 billion are used annually in the U.S. —from landfills.
Select Taco Ball locations as well as other community spaces will serve as drop-off sites for returning all brands of empty, used sauce packets. Once collected, the waste will be sent to TerraCycle, where it will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic and remolded into new recycled products.
This program will be available through Earth Day (April 22, 2022), and consumers are encouraged to bring all brands and types of empty, used sauce packets to participating drop-off sites for recycling. To get classmates, friends, family members, and neighbors involved in the program, participants are encouraged to share online how they are recycling with #RecycleYourSauce.
“This recycling initiative empowers local Taco Bell locations and community spaces to promote sustainable initiatives in their own towns while encouraging residents to take an active role in helping to preserve the environment,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, in a statement. “Our aim is to provide an opportunity for entire communities . . . to collect waste and be part of the solution to keep these packets out of landfills and the environment.”
To learn more about recycling sauce packets in Mercer County and to search for the nearest participating location, visit www.terracycle.com/en-US/pages/taco-bell-pilot.
Womanspace, the Lawrence-based nonprofit that serves individuals and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence, has appointed Nathalie Nelson as its new CEO and president. Nelson, formerly director of human resources and operations, has been with Womanspace nine years. She replaces Patricia Hart, who is retiring after 28 years as executive director.
“I have been grateful every day for the opportunity to work with the most talented and committed staff and to intersect with families whose incredible strength inspired me every day,” Hart said in statement.
“As the first CEO of Womanspace, I’m excited to be working with such a dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and board of directors,” Nelson said. “Together we will enhance Womanspace’s capabilities to help empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence. I am excited what the future holds for us.”
The board has formed a new leadership team to assist Nelson. Lauren Nazarian, director of development, will be promoted to chief development officer. Susan Victor, director of counseling, will be promoted to chief operations officer of client & community services. Cassius Lawson, director of finance, will be promoted to vice president of finance, and Reyna Carothers, director of emergency services, will be promoted to vice president of emergency services.
“The Womanspace Board of Directors expresses great appreciation for the 28 years of significant work and commitment of Patricia Hart. Womanspace has emerged as an innovator of service for our community thanks to Ms. Hart’s contribution. We wish her much happiness and success as she enters into retirement,” Michelle Bajwa, president of the board of directors at Womanspace, said.
“As we acknowledge Ms. Hart’s tenure, we are honored and proud to announce Nathalie Nelson as Womanspace’s CEO. A visionary rooted in Womanspace’s mission to support and protect victims and families affected by domestic and sexual violence, Ms. Nelson’s leadership shines with an ideal alchemy of compassion, inclusion, resolve, strength and resourcefulness. I have every confidence Womanspace’s ability to help victims and families recover and heal from domestic & sexual violence will further be cultivated and strengthened under Ms. Nelson’s leadership.”
Lois C. Carde, 96,on February 13. She worked for Goodall Rubber and retired from New Jersey Manufacturers Company, where she was an administrative assistant.
Jean Swiniuchowski Papszycki, 100, on February 14. She retired from Heinemann Electric Company after a 25-year career.
Thomas P. Gallagher, 72, on February 10. He worked for the state of New Jersey for more than 48 years and was chief financial officer of the Department of Banking and Insurance at the time of his death.
Joel Millner, 94, on February 18. He was the proprietor of Millner Lumber Co. in Trenton.