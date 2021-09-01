Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora has announced the transfer of two vacant city lots on New York Avenue to TerraCycle, a global waste innovation company located in 22 countries that is looking to expand its operations in Trenton.
A closing ceremony took place August 30 outside TerraCycle headquarters in Trenton. Gusciora was joined by TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom Szaky, City Council Vice President Marge Caldwell-Wilson, Greater Trenton CEO George Sowa, and the new Trenton Director of Housing and Economic Development C. Andre Daniels.
After growing rapidly during the pandemic and adding 150 jobs, TerraCycle is seeking additional space for its expanding team. As a major local employer, the City of Trenton has worked with TerraCycle to transfer two vacant lots on New York Avenue adjacent to TerraCycle headquarters so it can continue to grow in the Capital City.
A resolution authorizing the transaction was previously approved by City Council in September 2020.
“TerraCycle has always been serious about its commitment to the Capital City, and its vision of repurposing recyclable materials worldwide speaks directly to Trenton’s industrial past,” Gusciora said. “This is one of many ways Trenton is working with its business community to help return underutilized properties to the tax rolls and promote further employment and economic activity.”
“We’ve been proud to call Trenton our home for almost two decades and by working with the city and Mayor Gusciora, we look forward to continuing to do so for decades to come,” Szaky said. “Anyone looking to locate their business in the Northeast should absolutely consider Trenton as a place to put down their roots.”
“I am very excited about the expansion of this innovative Green waste management company that has a strong commitment to the City of Trenton,” said Caldwell-Wilson. “I hope that they can continue to expand their facility in Trenton’s North Ward. TerraCycle hires local, is committed to the community, and welcomes our artists to apply their talents on their building. These are the types of employers that we need to invest in our city.”
“TerraCycle is a global leader in sustainability that remains committed to Trenton and the surrounding communities,” Sowa said. “TerraCycle does well by doing good and the world is a better and more sustainable place as a result.”