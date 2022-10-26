Mercer Oak Realty, Princeton Property Management, and Princeton Property Partners are rebranding as a single entity to be known as Princeton Property Partners.
The three companies have been coordinating their operations to benefit their clients for years.
“Mercer Oak Realty has served our commercial brokerage clients for over 20 years in the Princeton Region. In that time, we have created sister companies Princeton Property Partners and Princeton Property Management to invest and develop in projects in downtown Princeton and to manage and construct commercial and residential properties around the Princeton Region. Rebranding the names of our entities to Princeton Property Partners recognizes our dedication to bring a full range of services to our clients under one roof,” said CEO Aubrey Haines.
Company president Sab Russo said, “Since deepening our service offering, we have acted as one company. Now, we are going to recognize that combination by operating under a single brand: Princeton Property Partners. Our vision continues to be the premier strategic partner for sophisticated real estate clients in Central New Jersey and across the Tri-State region. The commercial real estate world is continually reinventing itself. We are doing the same to stay ahead of market trends.”
Princeton Property Partners has offices in Ewing and Princeton. The company manages several commercial assets in downtown Princeton and over 250,000 square feet of commercial and multifamily space around the Princeton region. The company has operated as a brokerage entity for more than 20 years and its brokers have closed over $2.2 billion in commercial real estate transactions in the Princeton region and across the US and in Europe.
Princeton Property Partners, 200 Princeton South Corporate Center, #100, Ewing 08628. 609-493-9060. Aubrey Haines, CEO. www.ppp-usa.com.