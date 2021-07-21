Arm in Arm, the Trenton-based nonprofit provider of food and financial support for community members who are struggling financially, is accepting applications for its NextGen Leadership Council. The application deadline is Saturday, July 31.
According to materials from the organization, “The mission behind NextGen is to find the next generation of ambassadors who can help to further Arm In Arm’s mission to help neighbors in need, providing food security, housing stability, and much more. During their year-long commitment, NextGen members will work together to create and implement an innovative project to benefit the organization.”
The council is being relaunched in 2021 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adrian Colarusso, an Arm in Arm board member and chair of the NextGen Steering Committee, noted that “the pandemic presented challenges to the original NextGen model, but it also offered us an opportunity to take the lessons we learned and create something that is not only sustainable but also has the potential to yield the greatest impact and benefit to the organization.”
Candidates should be recent college graduates, young corporate professionals, or community members who are willing to commit to one meeting or activity per month between September, 2021, and June, 2022. Meetings will be held in-person and virtually and will include opportunities to impact the organization through volunteer activities, as well as networking with former and current board members.
“We are looking for resourceful problem solvers who are happy volunteering their time and directing their resources and energy to help others,” Colarusso said.
To learn more or to apply, visit www.arminarm.org/nextgen.