Nonprofits continue to focus on bringing new voices of all types to boards, including those of young professionals. For nonprofits to continue to stay relevant, they need to attract and motivate busy young professionals to boards which historically have consisted of late-career and even retired people.
What draws a young professional to a nonprofit board and how do nonprofits keep them engaged?
How should nonprofit boards reconfigure the way they do business to increase the appeal of joining boards for young professionals? How do nonprofit activate the skills and perspectives that young professionals offer?
Panelists Jeremy Perlman of CBIZ Borden Perlman, Jeff Key of Nfinity Enterprises, and Chinsu Shajan of Stark & Stark will provide their experiences, insights and suggestions on how nonprofits can evolve their boards to be appealing to young professionals. The panel “Attracting and Retaining Young Professionals to Nonprofit Boards” will be moderated by Amy Boroff of Amplifi and targets an audience of nonprofit board members, executive directors, and young professionals.
The session takes place on Tuesday, April 5, virtually from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, visit www.nonprofitconnectnj.org. The Bunbury Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation is funding this session of LeadershipConnect.