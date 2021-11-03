The African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County, in partnership with Operation Rebuild Trenton and NAACP Trenton Branch, launches the first installment of its Building Wealth in Our Community: Financial Literacy Series on Saturday, November 6, at the New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State Street, Trenton.
Presenters include Ka’Neda Bullock, founder and president of Master Plan Investment Group in Pennington; Robin R. Hall, banking and insurance advisor; Sheldene Millington, New Jersey City University business professor and lecturer, real estate developer; and CEO of Women of Excellence; and Tracey D. Syphax, president of CEO the Trenton-based Mercer County real estate development company Phax Group.
The program’s four one-hour panel discussion and sessions are set as follows: 11:30 a.m., “Bad Spending Habits: Financially Irresponsible; 12:40 p.m., Credit Building; 1:40 p.m., Networking Lunch; 3:10 p.m., Investing and Insuring Your Future; and 4:20 p.m., Wealth Building Through Ownership.
The event is free, but registration required. For more details, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/188556917817.